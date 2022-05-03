NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 35  |  May 3, 2022

An affinity for amenities 050322

An affinity for amenities: Laguna Beach Bums creates the ultimate beach experience

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Bums advertises that they have everything for the beach, and that isn’t an exaggeration. Don’t be fooled, the shop may look small from the street, but it houses everything – and more – to make your beach experience adventurous and easy. It’s a wildly colorful and sunny shop with surfboards hanging from the ceiling, straw hats lined up on the wall, and dozens of wheeled vehicles just waiting to be taken out on the streets.

 an affinity storefront



New location at 687 S. Coast Highway 

Beach Bums was founded in 2020 by Michael Stanitsas – along with fellow real estate developers, Collin and Tana Ashton and Succulent Coffee Roasters owner, Kevin Sabo. “We hope to contribute to Laguna’s already successful foundation. This tight-knit community with its beautiful beaches and local businesses continues to be at the heart of one of the greatest cities on the coast,” Stanitsas said. 

Stanitsas, a born entrepreneur and sport enthusiast, has been a real estate entrepreneur for more than 10 years. His interests – and connecting with like-minded individuals – motivated him to become part of this passion project. 

Two months ago, Beach Bums moved to their new location at 687 S. Coast Highway (from farther south where they had been since June 2020). 

“We wanted to get back to basics and get closer to downtown,” said General Manager James Blackburn. 

Although they haven’t gone through their first summer at the new location, spring break brought an influx of guests from Texas, Arizona and Nevada, and of course, locals.

an affinity James



General Manager of Beach Bums James Blackburn

“I have always loved Laguna Beach – a central point in Southern Orange County where I grew up,” said Stanitsas. “The culture and vibrancy of the city is rich in the arts and outdoor activities, and we wanted to be a part of it. We provide anything you would need – from e-bike and moped rentals, to repairs and tours and anything a local or visitor would need to enjoy our world-class beaches. Our general manager James is an expert in local spots and guiding our customers to have the best experience possible. We look forward to meeting as many locals as possible and enjoying many years of success in Laguna.” 

Stanitsas holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from San Diego State University. He currently resides in Irvine with his 5-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

an affinity gear



Everything for the beach 

Rentals, repairs, tours, lessons and more…

Beach Bums is jam-packed with everything related to fun in the sun. Blackburn believes in supporting local business owners and artists. They stock (to rent) Pearl Edwards beach umbrellas designed by a local artisan. Bright and eye-catching, each design is unique to the brand. The teak beach chairs by Business and Pleasure are made to carry on your back. Add to all that, and available for rent, are: coolers, Spikeball, fins, life vests and wetsuits. Beach Bums manufactures their own brands of towels, sandals and sweatshirts. In addition, they offer straw Hawaiian beach mats, sunscreen, sunglasses – and a lovely selection of clothing items with a beachy flair by Ava James. 

In the business of creating the ultimate beach experience, Beach Bums even set the stage. “We have a service in which we take everything down to the beach and set it up for the customers,” Blackburn said. For locals and visitors alike, walking down to the sand without having to haul all the necessary equipment takes the hassle out of beach going. 

an affinity e bikes



Laguna Beach Bums manufactures their own e-bikes 

However, their forte is e-bikes. They manufacture their own bikes – Brooks (BMX), Thalia, Victoria and men’s Slugo fat tire beach cruiser, women’s beach cruisers – which can be rented by the hour, day or multiple days and they’re for sale as well. For visitors, they provide a map that highlights local landmarks.

In addition to e-bikes, they rent 49cc Honda Metropolitan scooters (no motorcycle license required), helmets, locks, surfboards (5 ft. 8 in. and 8 ft.), SUPs, Victoria Skimboards, and boogie boards. In conjunction with their products, they offer surf lessons, paddle board lessons, snorkel tours, e-bike tours and moped tours.

In-house, there’s a space for servicing bikes, and they have a technician who lives close by.

Beach Bums is now located right next to Pacific Edge Hotel. What vacationer wouldn’t like to have all the necessary beach gear available right next door? Blackburn has collaborated with Pacific Edge to offer a discount code for hotel guests to use at the shop.

an affinity wetsuits



Gear for rent   

A wealth of experience

When it comes to accommodating customers, Blackburn knows what he’s talking about. He’s had plenty of experience. Blackburn, who was born in the Bay Area, left the Marine Corp, he moved to Laguna, a place he spent time during summers. For the past 22 years, he has been in the hospitality industry. (Blackburn’s father owns a chain of hotels in the Bay Area.)

In 2000, Blackburn held a management position at The Ritz-Carlton, then opened the Montage, was a training manager at St. Regis/Waldorf Astoria and managed the Island Hotel in Newport Beach for 11 years. 

An avid water sport enthusiast, Blackburn received his open-water scuba diving certification at only 12 years old – one of the youngest in California to do so. He also enjoys wake boarding, paddle boarding, scuba diving and surfing and is an advanced snorkeler with knowledge of all the best spots along the pristine Laguna coast to explore. He has taught surfing for many years after having learned himself at a young age on the beaches of Hawaii.

an affinity bikes and boards



New location – 687 S. Coast Highway 

Amenities are key

From his years in hospitality, Blackburn brought the mindset of always “accommodating” customers to his current position at Beach Bums. “Amenities and attention to detail are what set us apart,” he said. “We want to create an emotional experience for our customers. We take it very seriously and we want to exceed expectations.”

When Blackburn isn’t at the shop or in the water, he’s a single father to daughter Jasmine, who is graduating from Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) in June with a 4.3 GPS. She also is on the LBHS swim team and plays tennis.

“I was 27 years old when Jasmine was born,” Blackburn said. “I was a volunteer when she was in middle school. She is a blessing, and the path has been incredible. It showed me what’s important, and she made my job so easy.”

an affinity sloth



Sloth mascot 

Beach Bums has some unique plans for the future. “We are going to install an interactive sloth (their mascot) with a surfboard in front of the shop, so people can take photos with it,” Blackburn said. “We also have plans to install a screen with real-time weather and surf reports. It’s our hope that customers remember their beach experience as fun and leave with the feeling that they got more than they expected.” 

What more could a Laguna visitor or resident ask for?

For more information on Laguna Beach Bums, go to, www.lagunabeachbums.com or call 949.715.7643.

Follow them on Instagram @lagunabeachbums.

 

