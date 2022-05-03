NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

60.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 35  |  May 3, 2022

Laguna Beach Garden Club 050322

Laguna Beach Garden Club…keeping busy and donating to worthwhile causes

Laguna Beach Garden Club members have been incredibly busy despite COVID and any and all obstacles that they have had to overcome in the last two years. In 2019 and 2021, the Gate & Garden Tour had banner years that allowed the club to meet its scholarship and community projects commitments for 2019 through 2021. Thanks to the hard work of the club members and excellent guidance of their Board of Directors they have once again accomplished much in 2021/2022. 

The Garden Club Board of Directors met in April to have their favorite meeting of the year. That is the meeting where projects and scholarships are vetted and funding is determined. The outcome was that $4,000 in scholarships was given to three deserving Laguna Beach High School students and $3,000 to two exemplary Saddleback students who will receive continued scholarships.  The club funded $4,614 and $4,564, respectively for Heisler and Bluebird Parks Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Gardens. In addition, $2,000 was donated to the new Sawdust Pollinator Garden and $580 to the Bluebell Foundation for Cats pollinator garden in Laguna Canyon. 

Laguna Beach Garden Club checks

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBGC

School representatives receive checks from the Laguna Beach Garden Club (L-R) Mariann Keenan Laguna Beach Garden Club President, Kelly Osborne Top of the World PTA Garden Coordinator, Lisa LaCorte Thurston Middle School PTA President and Ayesha Attoh, Top of The World PTA President

Next up was the school garden category, Top of the World, EL Morro and Thurston were each given $1,500 to update, maintain and get their teaching gardens back into full swing. The Hortense Miller Garden trails were in need of repairs; the $10,000 donation went a long way in accomplishing much that needed to be done to maintain this lovely landmark in our town. Laguna Presbyterian Church, where the garden club meetings are held monthly, was the beneficiary of $2,000 to rehabilitate the Rose Garden that we all enjoy when walking down Forest Avenue. 

In the 94 years that this wonderful club has been in existence, they have donated more than $250,000 to make Laguna Beach a more environmentally sensitive and a kinder, gentler place by setting an example of working harmoniously with people from all walks of life – always making an effort to include everyone from the master level gardener to novices alike.

The club meets on the second Friday of each month from September through May at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall at 9:30 a.m. The next meeting is Friday, May 13 at 9:30 a.m. Please feel free to attend your first meeting as a guest of the club and experience the warmth and generosity that this group is well known for.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.