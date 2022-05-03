NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

60.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 35  |  May 3, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 050322

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

May brings a mixed bag of weather 

Dennis 5Now it’s May and our so-called “rainy season” is pretty much over. Here in this neck of the woods, an average May rainfall is only about a quarter inch, and then June gets even less with an average of around a tenth. An average of two out of three Mays go rainless, but there have been a couple of exceptions when a late in the season North Pacific system plows through here with a generous helping of the wet stuff. It happened in May 1977 when Laguna got drenched with 3.03 inches and a surprise system dropped nearly an inch and a half in May 1990. Our current season total stands at around 7.1 inches compared to a normal of 13.60 as of May 1. 

The marine layer onslaught begins to ramp up a bit this month with an average of around a half dozen days when the pesky marine layer never burns off. That amount varies from year to year with only one gloomy day all month back in 1996. At the other end of that scale, there was a total of 25 days where it never cleared up – and that was in May 1982. 

At the start of this May 2022, the sun cooperated and broke through all the muck by mid-morning. Our average May hi-lo temp in Laguna is around 72-56. It’s been as hot as 97 here in May on three occasions: May 2, 1967, and twice in 2013 when two separate late season Santanas blew into town. Our lowest May temp occurred on May 6, 1964 with a chilly 44 overnight. 

Here in Lagunaville, our hi-lo temp on Sunday was a bit cooler than normal with a reading of 68-54. Surface ocean temps across the county are hovering around 60 degrees, which is a couple of degrees below the normal for May 1. The water has been as warm as 74 in May in 1972, 1992 and 1997. It’s been as cold as 51 for a brief period back in May of 1980 due to several days of strong WNW winds that really whipped up those cold waters from the depths. 

South swell activity from the other side of the Equator ramps up in May as the “Roaring 40s” storm machine is pumping out some strong lows down there. A second source of south swell activity – in the form of Tropical Eastern Pacific systems – will begin to get its act together later this month. The official start of the 2022 Eastern Pacific tropical storm and hurricane season gets under way in just two weeks – on May 15. 

Here is the list of names assigned to the upcoming systems in alphabetical order: Agatha, Blas, Celia, Darby, Estelle, Frank, Georgette, Howard, Isis, Javier, Kay, Lester, Madeline, Newton, Orlene, Paine, Roslyn, Seymour, Tina, Virgil, Winifred, Xavier, Yolanda – and finally, Zeke. Since the NOAA began assigning names to Eastern Pacific tropical systems, we’ve only used the entire alphabet once – and that was in 1992. 

The frequency and strength of these systems – that usually form off the coast of Central America or Southern Mexico – varies from year to year.

However, the season is much more active when there’s an El Niño going on and quieter when there’s a La Niña water event. In a busy year, the Eastern Pacific Tropics can account for up to 60 or 70% of our surf and when a La Niña is present, that number decreases considerably. The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1. Here is a list of assigned names for their season, also in alphabetical order: Alex, Bonnie, Charley, Danielle, Earl, Frances, Georges, Hermine, Ivan, Jeanne, Karl, Lisa, Mitch, Nicole, Otto, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tomas, Virginie – and finally Walter. The letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are not used. 

Have a great week, ALOHA!

 

