 Volume 14, Issue 34  |  April 29, 2022

Girls lacrosse brings exciting sport to LBHS field

Girls lacrosse photo 1

Photos by Scott Brashier

The Laguna Beach High School Girls JV Lacrosse team battled JSerra, winning convincingly, 11-5, at home as Zoe Cox (31) breaks for the goal

Girls lacrosse photo 2

Breakers Emmy Regal (7) takes the edge driving around the JSerra defender at she looks to pass

Girls lacrosse photo 3

Zoe Cox (3) uses her speed to break through JSerra opponents looking to possibly pass to teammate ahead advancing on goal

Girls Lacrosse photo 4

Helena Debreteville fights through defenders to score past the JSerra goalie

 

