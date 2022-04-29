NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 34  |  April 29, 2022

Beth’s Tuesdays at Laguna Live FP 042922

Beth’s Tuesdays at Laguna Live!

Coming up on Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m., Laguna Live!’s monthly singer songwriter showcase, Beth’s Tuesdays, will feature Steve Wood who will be playing selections from his new CD, “Junk Drawer.” Accompanying him will be Beth Fitchet Wood on bass and Suzanne Morrisette on percussion. Also appearing will be, award-winning Charlie (Chuck) Roberts, playing, singing and making you laugh.

Beths Tuesdays Wood

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Steve Wood

Wood, a renowned musician, composer and music director is bringing his many talents to Beth’s Tuesdays. Wood is known as a founding member of HONK, a member of the local band 133, Music Director for Kenny Loggins and composer for many MacGillivray-Freeman IMAX films. Roberts currently writes and performs for the TV show Dog Tales which is in its 8th season. He has written and performed for the Showtime mini-series Wild Things and also for various movies. Winner of the SOCALMusicLive.com Male Acoustic Performer, Roberts tells stories with big wet hooks.

Beths Tuesdays Roberts

Photo by CW Roberts

Chuck Roberts

Tickets in advance: $10; $15 at the door. To purchase tickets, go here.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

