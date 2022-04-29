NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 34  |  April 29, 2022

Commercial development projects with subterranean parking to get more flexible height allowances

By SARA HALL

City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance this week related to building height allowances for commercial structures that provide subterranean parking facilities. 

Councilmembers voted 4-0 (George Weiss abstained due to a conflict) on Tuesday (April 26) in favor of the item. 

Councilmembers concurred that the ordinance and guidelines were well done. 

“What’s impressive is how the Planning Commission gets into the weeds,” Councilmember Toni Iseman said. 

Although there wasn’t a lot of discussion about the item this week, it’s long been in the works. 

The action stems from a Planning Commission subcommittee’s work on investigating concerns regarding the current downtown commercial building height standards. The initial concern was this regulation may be arbitrary and could discourage commercial development with no clear benefit or advancement of city interests/goals.

During the process, commissioners emphasized the need to ensure that design principles guide parking design and asked city staff to consider how the code might interfere with good architecture and urban design.

Commissioners concluded that the regulations could be modified to better incentivize subterranean parking opportunities without compromising on sound building design.

Subterranean garage construction is expensive, Senior Planner Anthony Viera said this week, by starting the descent of the ramp outside of the building footprint, space is freed within the garage itself providing more parking and lowering the overall construction cost. 

Small downtown lots also face physical constraints to providing adequate onsite parking, he noted. 

Subterranean parking (regardless of access ramp design) provides greater concealment of parking areas when compared to surface lots and allows for better urban design, he said. This type of underground parking is often visually preferred as well, Viera added. Surface lots may require greater building setbacks and reduced landscape opportunities.

“Buildings are visually complex and multi-component and the city’s design review process provides the necessary tools to consider each of these aspects,” Viera said.

Under the current policy, two similar commercial buildings may have considerable divergent allowable building envelopes based solely on how vehicular access is designed. 

The current code language creates a disparity in how the city plots the allowable building envelope based on driveway design, specifically in how it relates to the 36-foot max height allowance, Viera said. It requires that the city count the subterranean parking floor level against the 36-foot height limit if the ramp is outside the footprint, which would result in a substantially lower building despite excavating to the same depth for the garage finished floor, he explained. 

Most commercial zones currently exempt subterranean parking garage floor level(s) from the applicable building height measurements if the project includes a garage access ramp that begins its descent within the ground floor building footprint, he explained.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Examples of two commercial developments in Laguna Beach, one with a subterranean parking access ramp within the building footprint and one beyond the footprint

Providing photos of local buildings, one with an access ramp within the footprint and another (Laguna Surf at 611 South Coast Highway) with the access ramp beyond the footprint, Viera noted that the example demonstrates that driveway ramp location on its own does not determine the success of a building design. Although staff typically agreed that the Laguna Surf building has the superior garage design, the current code gives preference to the other building. 

It demonstrates that driveway ramp location on its own does not determine the design success of a building, Viera said.

The Planning Commission reviewed the ordinance and provided feedback during their October 6 meeting. 

Commissioners agreed that there should be options for the developer, without being too restrictive, while still maintaining the character of the community and the retail streetscape. There was a lot of discussion about tuck under parking (an open ground floor with parking, covered by an upper floor of enclosed building).

The new ordinance would broaden the allowance to also apply to subterranean garages designed with an access ramp outside the building footprint.

Added language notes that the following shall be exempt from the maximum height measurement:

–Subterranean floors that are entirely below the natural or finished grade, whichever is more restrictive.

–Subterranean garages with access ramps located outside or within the building footprint of the floor level above, leading to subterranean garage floor levels, subject to satisfying the criteria published in the guidelines for commercial garage design.

Staff also recommended publishing a parking design guidance document to accompany the ordinance.

The guidelines are organized into four topics: Urban edge, driveway design, garage orientation and architectural compatibility.

Each time a relevant project comes before the Planning Commission, they must find that a project satisfies the guidelines whenever an applicant requests that garage access ramps be exempted from the building height measurement, irrespective of its location within or beyond the building footprint of the floor level above. 

“It’s structured to be tackled in a similar fashion to our design review criteria,” he explained.

The guidelines outline various design considerations intended to apply to both above-grade and subterranean garages, which are intended to be discussed with applicants early in the design phase of any new commercial development project.

Staff believes that the guideline document will become a helpful resource for property owners and design professionals, as well as city staff and decision-makers who will be evaluating projects. 

“It gives us a vocabulary to start talking about garage design and helps place a focus on these considerations during the DR process,” Viera said. 

Council can amend the guideline document as necessary. 

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

 

