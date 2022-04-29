NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 34  |  April 29, 2022

The CIiff Restaurant spotlighted for April 042922

The CIiff Restaurant spotlighted for April

The Cliff Restaurant has been honored by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris as the Local Restaurant Spotlight for April. The Cliff sits on a hill, overlooking the beautiful Laguna Beach coast. The Cliff is known for its signature cocktails, oceanfront dining, live music and gorgeous views.

The Cliff Petrie Norris

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Office of Cottie Petrie-Norris

(L-R) The Cliff Manager Kathleen Davis, Banquet Manager Louie Mateo and Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris

“I’m so happy to recognize The Cliff as our Local Restaurant Spotlight for April. This family-owned favorite is a staple for the Laguna Beach community and offers world-class ocean front dining with a remarkable view,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris.

Manager Kathleen Davis said, “We offer a stunning world-class oceanfront dining experience with 180-degree whitewater views. Our customers agree, best in Laguna!”

Visit them at 577 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, or their website at www.cliffrestaurant.com and follow them on Instagram @thecliffrestaurant and on Facebook @thecliffrestaurantlagunabeach.

 

