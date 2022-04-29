NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 34  |  April 29, 2022

Where’s Maggi 042922

Where’s Maggi?

More importantly, what’s Maggi up to?…She’s starting a new chapter!

Wheres Maggi

Click on photo for a larger image

Where’s Maggi? In her new home in Ojai! 

“It’s been many years of fun with Stu News! I’ve been with Stu since the beginning – first as a contributing photographer, then as a writer, then doing the dining section, on to being associate editor, and most recently leading the fun tours around some hidden parts of Laguna, with ‘Where’s Maggi.’ 

I have lived in Laguna for 33 years, and now my family is all on the move! I understand change is good, so I’m happily looking forward to our next adventures.

Our son, Nick – beloved at Ralphs for 14 years, had his last shift on Tuesday night. In the morning he set off in his trusty Subaru for Washington State. He’ll be working for the park service in the Olympia area. Aside from working at Ralphs downtown, he is well known for his love of nature and hiking. So, he’s thrilled with his new life path! Do look for him at Rainbow Falls State Park, if you’re headed that way.

Our other son, Erik, water polo champ back in the day at LBHS, is in business school in Chicago and off to a job in New York.

Meanwhile, my husband Richard and I are headed up to the country, making Ojai our new home. We’ll miss dear friends and the community of Laguna Beach, but will keep y’all in our hearts.

Many thanks to the Stu News crew – Shaena and Lana and Tom – for keeping us all in the local loop, and for the many opportunities Stu News has offered to me. It’s been a blast!

Where’s Maggi? Look for me in Ojai, and say howdy!”

And you can always send your hellos to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

