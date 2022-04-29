NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 34  |  April 29, 2022

Magical evening of art song 042922

Magical evening of art song: Inaugural 3340 event “A Song Recital” was a gift to music lovers

By DIANNE RUSSELL

On Friday, April 22, the community was introduced to the newly formed Thirty Three Forty (3340) as it presented “A Song Recital,” the first event in their Recital Series. At the conclusion of this sold-out performance, the enthusiastic audience gave soprano Jeni Houser and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding a standing ovation for their beautiful presentation of music and song. 

As described by Jay Colwell, executive director of Thirty Three Forty, the evening’s performance was an example of the “art song” genre, a vocal music composition, usually written for one voice with piano accompaniment.

Thirty Three Forty summarizes their mission as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit in a few words: “Artists provide us a lens through which we can experience new perspectives of our world, our humanity, and ourselves.” Their focus is to support and provide a platform for art, song and opera.

magical evening Jay

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of 3340 Recital Series and Kaylee Casanova Photography

Executive Director of Thirty Three Forty Jay Colwell

As reported by music lover Nancy Carpenter, a close friend and fellow writer, 3340 fulfilled their commitment in no small way, exceeding expectations in every regard. 

“April 22 was dedicated to operatic solos performed by soprano Jeni Houser and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding,” said Carpenter. “Bringing them together is no small feat. Both artists have graced worldwide venues from Tanglewood Music Festival in New York to Seoul Arts Center in South Korea. And many points in between.”

A perfect venue

“First, the venue. The Woman’s Club of Laguna, with its dual patios and spacious event room, was ideal. Madison Weaver and Jay Colwell, representing 3340, stood sentry at the entrance, greeting guests and directing them to complementary beverages. Inside and an hour before 8 p.m., chairs were already draped with programs and light spring wraps. A very good sign for the sold-out event.

magical evening crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of 3340 Recital Series and Kaylee Casanova Photography

Crowd mingles before the performance

“The back patio was made for a breathtaking view of the setting sun. This is Laguna Beach – plenty of spots to capture the day’s grand finale. The Woman’s Club does not disappoint, making it a sought-after location for weddings, receptions, reunions and more.

“The casual atmosphere set the tone for mingling. Opera maintains a broad local appeal as evidenced by patrons and guests who sipped, chatted and smiled for photographers,” said Carpenter.

magical evening jeni and cheryl

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of 3340 Recital Series and Kaylee Casanova Photography

Soprano Jeni Houser and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding

“On cue, we went inside,” Carpenter said. “Indeed, a full house. The intimacy of the otherwise spacious room – tasteful white walls, white chairs, not a bad seat in the lot – also made for perfect acoustics.”

An exquisite collaboration 

According to Carpenter, the partnering of Houser and Fielding proved to be magical. Fielding’s exquisite playing and incomparable collaborative ability in conjunction with Houser’s magnificent vocal interpretations made for an exceptional performance.

Opera News lauds Houser’s performances as “commanding and duplicitous, yet also vulnerable. She has a bright future above the staff.” She recently made debuts with the Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Opera and Dallas Opera as Königin der Nacht in Die Zauberflöte, a role she has also sung to great acclaim with the Minnesota Opera, Cincinnati Opera, Central City Opera and Kentucky Opera. In the 2021-22 season, Houser made her role debut as Lucia di Lammermoor in a return to Madison Opera. She also returned to her sought-after interpretation of Königin der Nacht in Die Zauberflöte in her debut with the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and returned to the Metropolitan Opera for the same title. 

Described as, “warm, grand and rich,” Fielding’s pianism has taken her to some of the finest stages in the world. A sought-after recital partner and vocal coach, Fielding has been honored with the Grace B. Jackson Prize in Excellence by the Tanglewood Music Festival, recognized by the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts and received the distinguished Gwendolyn Koldofsky Award in Keyboard Collaborative Arts. Fielding’s musical training includes three degrees from the Juilliard School in Piano Performance and Collaborative Piano, as well as a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Keyboard Collaborative Arts from the University of Southern California with extended emphasis on vocal performance.

magical evening long distance shot

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of 3340 Recital Series and Kaylee Casanova Photography

Houser and Fielding received a standing ovation at the conclusion of the recital

Carpenter continued, “On to the music. With so many selections to choose from, what makes the cut in any program is a mystery. For this evening, two overarching themes: Night and Day. The lineup was further refined by an impressive range of composers, notable and less-so, spanning two centuries of creativity. Which suggests the challenge of melding variety without losing coherence and flow. Safe to say that, depending on audience experiences and preferences, there was something for everyone. There’s a temptation to identify favorites, but nothing gained in doing that. Both Houser and Fielding were in their element. They brought an intensity to every score.

“Thirty Three Forty spared no expense on the 12-page program. Half was dedicated to text and translations. A gift of sorts, to take home, read and recapture the evening’s performance.

“Live performance in an intimate setting: the ingredients for an encore. No disappointment. The two performers finished with Queen of the Night’s aria “Der Hölle Rache” from Mozart’s The Magic Flute.” 

After such a rousing review (kudos to Carpenter), there’s no doubt that attendees at the performance are looking forward to the next recital. 

For more information on 3340, go to www.thirtythreeforty.com.

 

