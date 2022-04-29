Photographer Tom Lamb FP 042922

Photographer Tom Lamb: Creating in a dream state

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

When Tom Lamb took a high school chemistry course, he was told he would likely fail. Back then, Lamb didn’t love school and wasn’t a motivated student. But the instructor offered him a new way to think about chemistry – through the lens of photography. If Lamb could compound his own darkroom chemicals and calculate the oxidation-reduction reactions, he could master the principles of chemistry while deepening his photography skills. He got an A.

Festival of Arts photographer Tom Lamb has shown his work at the Festival for more than 30 years

That early lesson revealed several things about an artist in the making and the professional photographer Lamb would one day become. It first showed his adaptability and willingness to master complicated material when it has a purpose. Chemistry, like photography, concerns the impact of light and the interactions of chemicals on tone and color. Today, Lamb is meticulous about his paper and printing choices. He’s a stickler for saturation and color detail. But the incident also foreshadowed Lamb’s willingness to play and experiment, to push himself outside his comfort zone and try new things…again and again. If there’s one overarching theme in Lamb’s body of work, it’s that there will always be another original idea and an innovative way to explore it.

Lamb appeared last week at the LCAD Gallery to deliver the monthly LOCA Art Talks. Bringing along his “Art Shirt,” he guided the audience across a nearly 50-year career and the many subjects that have caught his artistic eye over time. International travel opened countless doors to new discoveries. Playing with perspective, a long love affair with aerial photography and an appreciation for abstract art changed everything. Today, Lamb even renders his images in a new medium.

Photographer Tom Lamb was this month’s speaker at the monthly LOCA Art Talks held at the LCAD Gallery downtown

For budding photographers, many of his comments were invaluable. For artists working in other mediums, his insights expanded the ways to think about art. For the casual attendee, the talk was a visual feast.

Choosing the best equipment

“I’m always asked, ‘What kind of camera do you use?’ or ‘Are you a digital or analog guy?’” Lamb opened his remarks surrounded by cameras – pinholes, Polaroids, a Noblex (a German made panoramic camera), a Nikon 35mm, a Leica and even an iPhone 13.

“Photographers use cameras like plumbers use tools,” he said. “There’s no ‘best’ camera. There’s only the camera you need for the job you’re trying to accomplish.” Besides, he said, the right camera is usually the camera you happen to have with you. Here, he held up his iPhone.

Tom Lamb appears with only some of the many cameras he’s used in his photo shoots

Lamb showed a series of examples, from portraits to landscapes to a panoramic view of monks in a monastery to illustrate his point. Every unique situation calls for different equipment and no single camera can accomplish it all.

He held up the pinhole camera, which requires the photographer to manually calculate how long to hold the shutter open based on available light. “Someone asked a portrait guy how he calculates exposure,” Lamb said. “He told him, ‘It’s easy. It’s always three seconds.’ How is that possible? ‘Well, on a bright day, it’s 123. On a dark day, it’s 1…2…3....’” The key isn’t perfect equipment or rigid rules, Lamb said. It’s experience.

Imposing artistic challenges to obtain original results

After several years of working around the globe on various environmental and conservation projects, Lamb had assembled an incredible body of international work – Myanmar, Ghana, Tibet, China, Nepal and Yucatan. He challenged himself to create something local. Very local. He began examining telephone poles, and the rusty nails that accumulated on them – the favored spots where his neighbors hung signs about missing turtles and weekend garage sales. In the early 1990s, Lamb created a series called Cause and Effect, documenting this debris that humans left behind.

A few years later, Lamb noticed the metal bristles from streetsweepers’ mechanical brushes gathering in the streets. He began collecting them and staged a series of photographs on the asphalt. “I went back to the streets to look for the most obnoxious paint on the cement,” he said. “I’d find these toxic paint splotches, drop a bunch of these bristles and make photographs from above. I called it Pick-Up Sticks.”

The images were a precursor to Lamb’s aerial photographs that document changes to our land and the effects of climate change (more on that in a moment). But Lamb’s interest in playing with perspective, and his artistic pull toward recording our industrial impact on our environment, is a recurring ribbon through his work.

Tom Lamb holding one of his abstract aerial “carpet” photos taken in Lhasa, Tibet at the Potala Palace

Rising above it all

Lamb met Aaron Siskind in 1978 while in graduate school at the Rhode Island School of Design and soon became his lab assistant. A black and white photographer, Siskind was known for his closeup images of the land and his abstract expressionism. Siskind’s walls were covered with original Franz Kleins, Mark Rothkos, Cy Twomblys and Willem de Koonings. Not only did he introduce Lamb to the idea of photographing the land, but also imparted his eye for abstraction.

Lamb always had the inclination to get above things and look down. As a young man, he lived high in the mountains of Colorado and took images of the sweeping landscapes. Abstraction was new to him, but the idea took hold. When Lamb discovered aerial photography, his work changed again.

Since the early 2000s, Lamb has taken his camera to 10,000 feet, flying above the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, Edwards Air Force Base, the Great Park/El Toro Marine Base, the Los Angeles River, Apple Valley and countless other locations. He estimates he’s taken hundreds of helicopter flights over more than 20 years, documenting our land and changes to our planet, particularly in and around Orange County. With his eye for abstraction, he transforms these aerial images into art.

Tom Lamb holding an aerial photograph

“Tom’s work is compelling on several levels,” said Arts Curator Henry Korn. “Layered throughout these photographs are references to important 20th century artists like Cy Twombly, Wassily Kandinsky and Jackson Pollock. That makes it a very interesting exhibition not only from an anthropological and land use perspective, but also from an art history perspective.”

“Up in those helicopters, I’m in my own place,” said Lamb. “When I look down on a site, it becomes something different. It becomes abstracted. I remove the scale. I remove references to the actual place, but the place is still giving movement and motion to the photograph.

“As you look at these pictures, let your imagination run. Don’t try to figure out what it is. The titles don’t try to give a lot of clues. It’s about that abstract expressionistic ability with a camera to abstract what we’re looking at from a distance.”

Last February, Lamb exhibited some of these photographs at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center in an exhibit entitled 2020: Three Artists Respond to a Historic Year. His series Interrupted Landscapes highlighted the changes to the Bolsa Chica Wetlands, including the recent oil spill. While the images are gorgeous in their abstraction, they’re heartbreaking in their truth.

“The opportunity to see the world from the air changed the way we see our planet and how we perceive our environment,” Korn said. “Tom makes an enormous contribution to giving everyone an opportunity to perceive this land in a very different way than they ever have before.”

Art meets art: How Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s installations inspired Lamb’s work

In addition to his aerial work, Lamb is also inspired by the large scale and site-specific environmental installations of Christo and Jeanne-Claude. He first photographed The Umbrellas in 1991 and The Gates (installed in New York City’s Central Park) in 2005. Lamb was born in Manhattan, so returning to his childhood playground to witness the installation made an impact. He spent 10 days making the photographs.

“When we first arrived, it was great weather. And then it snowed,” Lamb recalled. “It was an amazing time and, having grown up in Central Park, it was incredible to go there and see it. Now it’s so safe and clean.”

Lamb also did a series of aerial photographs over Christo’s Italian Floating Piers. And, in 2018, the London Mastaba in Hyde Park. The installation consisted of 7,506 oil barrels, in the shape of a mastaba, a form of an early bench, as well as a style of tomb, in use in ancient Mesopotamia, with a flat roof and inward sloping sides.

Last September, Lamb traveled to France to photograph Christo’s wrapped Arc de Triomphe. The project was scheduled prior to the pandemic, but postponed. Christo passed away at age 84 in 2020 and never saw the project’s completion. “His nephew, Jonathan Henery, did it so meticulously to make Christo proud,” said Lamb. “I mean the way the material is pleated, the way it works together is phenomenal.”

This summer, Lamb will be showing these images at the Festival of Arts.

The marriage of creativity and technicality

Lamb’s photographs are a lovely blend of honed craftsmanship coupled with a dreamer’s vision. “Creating in a dream state” is how Lamb likes to characterize his work. Like he told his kids when they were young, “It’s all about the journey. Never about the destination.” That is as true for art as it is of travel. Lamb might never arrive at his intended destination, but the unexpected discoveries made along the way become the goal.

Lamb recently began turning his photographs into carpets after collectors complained they had run out of wall space. Partnering with weavers in Tibet and Nepal, Lamb recreates his images in fine textiles made of wool and silk. This is the sort of out of the box thinking that is achievable when an artist allows their mind to dream.

Tom Lamb appears with a sample of one of his aerial carpets

There’s a famous quotation often associated with Ernest Hemingway – “write drunk, edit sober.” The attribution myth has been debunked, but there might be a kernel of artistic wisdom. Creativity requires a certain playfulness and disregard for the rules. Once an artist cultivates his craft, he needs a lot of room to have fun and explore. Apertures and ISO settings can be taught, different cameras can be tried, but each artist must cultivate their own vision.

Lamb creates in a dream state. But every artist must find their own dream.

For more information on Tom Lamb and his upcoming exhibitions, visit his website at www.lambstudio.com/.

Next month’s LOCA Art Talks will be held on Thursday, May 19 at 4 p.m. at the LCAD Gallery in downtown Laguna Beach. This is a critique session. Artists are invited to bring their work and receive valuable feedback from other artists in the community.

