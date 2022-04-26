The Gold Coast’s twin cities 042622

The Gold Coast’s twin cities: Newport Beach and Laguna Beach

By DUNCAN FORGEY

Three Gabrielino Indians ran the bluff above their beloved blue sea. The teenagers were cooled by the soft on-shore breeze offsetting a strong midday sun. They had left their village in the north to find food for the night’s ceremonies. They pursued a herd of pronghorn antelopes down coast. As young males, it was expected they help feed the village but these hunts were as much for fun as for work. They stopped at a neighboring village. It was called “Lagunas” after two freshwater lagoons that lay beneath the steep walls of a picturesque canyon. This canyon was a sacred place protected by high bluffs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Orange County Archives

Youngsters searching for Native American artifacts in Eastbluff

The Shoshone-speaking tribes lived peacefully with each other and shared the coastline with many villages. They had names like Tovemungna and Munikangna and the settlements were scattered from San Diego to Malibu and even across the ocean on Catalina. North of Aliso Creek, locals were known as Gabrielinos and to the south, the Juaneño. The combined influences of these many tribes encompassed some 4,000 square miles, including the vital Los Angeles and the Santa Ana rivers. As merchants and artisans, these tribes traded for centuries creating a large entrepreneurial network.

On this extraordinary day, during the Year of the Lord 1543, the boys of the Back Bay village witnessed something that would haunt their people for the next 300 years. It was a forecast of the end to their bucolic lifestyle. Alongside the grizzly bear, the Cascade mountain wolf, the condor, antelopes, plus numerous bird species and other unique animals, the native people’s way of life were destined to be lost forever.

The boys successfully downed two pronghorns which could feed their families and then headed to the beautiful emerald waters of Lagunas Bay.

Innocently, they laughed and splashed one another as they searched for their next prize. The oldest boy popped up with a lobster, so big and so heavy he had to hold it with both hands. As he relished his success, he looked to the ocean thanking it for its generosity. It was then, he saw what appeared to be three ghostly looking vessels sliding across the water. Adorned with wings of white cloth, they headed north. Modern day historians documented the ships as a 200-ton galleon (San Salvador), a 100-ton vessel (La Victoria) and a lateen-rigged ship with oars (San Miguel), all under the command of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of San Diego Maritime Museum of San Diego, Robert Camp

Replica of Cabrillo’s ship “San Salvador”

Over the next 300 years, the indigenous peoples’ existence changed rapidly. The approximately 300,000 natives that lived throughout California became such a valuable asset for the Europeans, it proved fatal. Because Cabrillo found no sizable or safe harbor, the ships continued north eventually stopping at Catalina Island, the Bahia of Los Angeles with its smoking valleys and then on to Carmel.

The futures of urban Newport Beach and its sister city Laguna Beach were assured that fateful day and the evolution of Orange County begun. It was slow, but as technology improved no one could imagine the dramatic changes that would take place after multiple generations of immigrants arrived.

The Gabrielinos loved living in Laguna Canyon and Newport’s Back Bay, but it would be lost forever. Missions, owners of the Spanish land grants and subsequent agricultural giants remained uninterested in the potential for these two cities.

Newport’s swampy harbor was too dangerous and it lacked good soil for growing. But with its proximity to the 110,000 acres of the Irvine Ranch and 18th and 19th century Orange County, Newport Beach became a viable commercial port. After two World Wars and vastly changing technology, the sleepy town awakened and morphed into what locals like to call “the largest small boat harbor in the world.”

Newport was hatched from sandy islands, bluffs and beaches near the Balboa Peninsula. Newport Beach’s pioneers, set a strong business precedent as they pushed for progress and improvements to the city. This determination still lives today. The need to build, develop and expand this tiny hamlet was obvious. The current 85,000 residents live and work in some of the finest neighborhoods and business districts in the state.

As the harbor improved, islands were created, hillsides were transformed and roads and infrastructure were modernized. Newport Beach became a driving factor in the future growth of the county, the state and large sectors of the west. By 1971, the small town had vanished. In the last five decades, the once invincible Irvine Ranch sold parcel after parcel for development, including the hillsides of Newport ending up at Laguna Beach’s doorstep.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Orange County Archives

Hills behind early Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach’s birth was a bit slower due to the lack of a harbor, farmlands and its hard accessibility. By the time the ranchos had disappeared in the 1850s, an endless amount of open land spread eastward from the Pacific. These millions of acres became the perfect setting for farming, ranching, fishing and hunting. Laguna offered none of that.

Newport and Laguna were spared the onslaught of early immigrants due to this lack of “usable” land. Swampy bays, rocky shores and a mountainous geology kept many newcomers inland.

A blue-collar brawn established Newport Beach birthing a business mentality that still shows today. Laguna Beach traveled a different path. It was the rustic and pastoral beauty of Laguna’s beaches, hillsides and canyon that attracted people. Making a living in Laguna was a bit harder than the busy little port town just 10 miles north.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Orange County Archives

Newport’s Back Bay without homes, 1950s

The Timber-Culture Acts of the 1870s which included a “160 acres and a mule” clause allowed land to be granted to anyone who agreed to plant 10 acres of trees over a 10-year period. This became a reason for some to move to Laguna. And plant trees they did. By 1876, early settler William Brooks sold his 169 acres for $50 due to disappointing business opportunities. A band of Mormons known as the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, spent 14 years deep in Laguna Canyon and brought with them the area’s first dentist.

Courtesy of Orange County Archives

Hotel Laguna and Santa Ana Stagecoach

By 1900, Laguna Beach was ready for a “renaissance.” A new breed of residents came resulting in the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce being born in 1917. Two years later, the niece of pioneer Henry Rogers sold much of his land obtained under the 1870s land act for $24,000. It encompassed most of Laguna Village and business districts. Laguna Beach was ready to blossom.

Courtesy of The Irvine Museum in memory of Barbara Bing/LPAPA

Laguna Beach Art Association, circa 1918

Boston artist Norman St. Claire became a summer resident of Laguna in 1900 and painted his surroundings so beautifully that it attracted artists from around the country. At the time when plein air art was growing in popularity, creative people were drawn to Laguna Beach. Paintings featuring California’s sunshine, beautiful mountains, golden poppies and country ambience were quite popular. St. Claire, along with many contemporaries, became strong advocates for the beauty of Laguna Canyon and its neighboring beaches. Visitors arrived by stagecoach and eventually cars explored this rural wonderland. Even today with all the changes in The OC, it is hard not to fall under Laguna’s spell with its unique architecture and artistic population.

Courtesy of Orange County Archives

Early art gallery in Laguna Beach

Newport Beach’s beauty was the result of sweat, hard work and development, unlike her southern neighbor, Laguna Beach, was built upon the backs of its beauty and serenity.

~~~~~~~~

Duncan Forgey, long-time resident, photographer and historian of Newport Beach, makes his home on Kaua’i and is a regular contributor to Stu News Newport. His first novel “Flyin’ Kai: A Pelican’s Tale” is available through his website DuncanForgey.com. He would love to hear from you.