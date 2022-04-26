NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

65.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Mountain lion wearing tracking device 042622

Mountain lion wearing tracking device pings in local wilderness park

The City of Laguna Beach received reports late yesterday afternoon that male mountain lion “M317” may be in the Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park area, after a radio tracking collar on the animal pinged in the area. 

In recent weeks, the animal has also been tracked in the Irvine and Mission Viejo areas. The city is working with partner agencies including OC Parks and University of California Davis researchers to continue to monitor the animal’s whereabouts. 

Mountain lions have long been part of the natural environment in the local area, and until recently, sightings have been relatively low. Mountain lions hunt deer, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, opossums, rats, rabbits and other animals that live in the area. They are solitary, evasive and avoid humans as much as possible. They typically seldom prey on domestic animals. 

In all sightings, M317 has shown an appropriate fear of humans. 

As reminder, here are some safety tips for mountain lions and other wildlife:

–Always be aware of your surroundings. 

–Don’t walk alone, bring a friend.

–Wear bright and highly contrasting clothing.

–Watch for signs and trail postings.

–Avoid jogging or mountain biking in low-light conditions at dusk and dawn.

–Stay on the trail.

–Supervise children and keep them within arm’s reach.

–Keep pets on a secure leash.

–Keep pets indoors.

–Don’t approach any wild animal.

–Give wildlife the time and space to steer clear of you.

–If you see a mountain lion, try to look as large as you can and do not crouch down.

Mountain lions are helpful in maintaining order in our ecosystem and assist to keep other wildlife numbers in check. If you see a mountain lion, report the sighting immediately to Laguna Beach Police at 949.497.0701. 

For more information on mountain lions, visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.