 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Letters to the Editor 042622

Letters to the Editor

Complain about one meeting with George after three-and-a-half years of Peter, where have you been?

I read with interest the letters to the editor that criticizes council person George Weiss’ behavior during the April 12th City Council meeting. One needs to wonder where Gail Allyn Landau and Lianne Mech have been during the past 3 1/2 years during Peter Blake’s reign of terror.

Peter has either bullied, been rude, and/or name-called at nearly every council meeting. Did they also miss his behavior during the Three Arch Bay Appeal on March 29 where he consistently interrupted the speakers and notably bullied only the woman speakers showing once again his misogynistic side? 

It’s amazing that these letter writers have had 3 1/2 years of Peter Blake and have never written a word about his bullying, rudeness, sexism, and name calling on and off the dais but have instead written about an offence they found in George’s behavior during one council meeting. 

Johanna Felder

Laguna Beach

 

