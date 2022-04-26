Fair Game 042622

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





Art Stars recognized during a night out on the town

Laguna Beach Art Stars was Sunday evening. It was an honor being in the company of those being recognized by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance. The dinner and awards were held at [seven degrees].

First and foremost, I’d be remiss if I didn’t recognize Stu News Laguna’s own Marrie Stone who was the evening’s honored speaker. Marrie entertainingly coupled her many interviews and discussions she’s done over the years with local artists into a delightful speech. The stories, her timing and the humorous comments added in were a highlight of the program.

Speaking of highlights, Bree Burgess Rosen arrived for the evening anticipating receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. What she didn’t expect was the one-of-a-kind welcome she received to the stage by members from her No Square Theatre. The group choreographed a song that was humorously biting toward Bree, in much the same presentation that she’s made famous over the years in her celebrated stage performances.

Other highlights included recognition of Allyson Allen, noted for her controversial and poignant quilt art. If you remember, Allyson had her quilt artwork, “Piece-ful Protest,” initially hung in the CAP Gallery, only to be forced to remove it shortly thereafter by landlord Wells Fargo.

Up steps Neighborhood Congregational Church to the rescue, who offered new space for the quilts That ultimately displayed them to a much wider audience of visitors.

Allyson had previously received the Honaker Family Grant to complete her quilt works.

Congrats to Arts Patrons of the Year, Carla and Jeff Meberg for the Individual Award and Corporate Award winner Quilter Labs.

The Best Arts Program recognized the City of Laguna Beach for their commitment to temporary public art installations, while the Outstanding Arts Collaboration was presented to LOCA Arts Education and Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, who together combined to organize joint art workshops.

Ellen Richard and Ann E. Wareham of Laguna Playhouse received the Arts Leadership Award, M. Charlie Ferrazzi was named Volunteer of the Year and Lojo Simon was selected as the Artist of the Year.

Each winner was awarded a “Louie,” a one-of-a-kind sculpture created by local artist Louis Longi and reserved for the Art Stars.

It was a fun, fun evening.

Watch for a story and photos of the celebration, running in Stu News Laguna this Friday.

• • •

Tonight, is City Council. You may attend in-person or via Zoom at https://lagunabeachcity.zoom.us/j/91641723096. The Regular Meeting begins at 5 p.m. We’ll highlight some of the items coming up tonight, but the complete agenda is here.

First, is the Consent Calendar.

There’s a proposal to award a contract for the expenditure of $92,000 for an LED street light conversion. The proposed project would convert 443 lights throughout the city (excluding existing ornamental lights and lights along Coast Highway).

Next is a proposed cooperative agreement between the Newport Beach Police Department and LBPD to join forces for their Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT). The idea is to add LBPD officers to the NBPD team and increase response time and address critical incidents in both cities when necessary.

As just an FYI, currently Laguna Beach relies on the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for any related incidents.

There’s also a proposed agreement that would see Hometown America Communities lease a portion of their property at 30802 Coast Highway (adjacent to the Laguna Terrace mobile home park) for city-managed paid parking. The net yield would be 52 additional paid public parking spaces.

Also proposed this evening is the purchase of a new Type 1 fire engine for LBFD. The funds would be appropriated through the Vehicle Replacement Fund. What does an engine of this type go for these days? Think of a not-to-exceed amount of $925,000, with an additional $25,000 for other outfitting.

Finally, to complete the Consent Calendar, is a proposed ordinance to extend the time for the city to establish permanent regulations to deal with state required SB 9 properties/projects. The ordinance would ask for 10 months and 15 days.

Moving on to the Regular Agenda brings up two abatement programs dealing with visibility and sidewalk nuisances and annual weed abatement issues.

For those wondering if these are really an issue, the City identified 177 visibility and sidewalk issues as recently as March and 378 affected properties with weed issues.

Both programs are designated Public Hearings.

There’s also the introduction and first reading of an ordinance related to building height allowances for commercial structures providing subterranean parking facilities.

And, finally, is a proposed conditional use permit for the non-conforming conditions concerning a major remodel of the Red Dragon at 680 South Coast Highway.

Again, this does not cover the entire agenda. Interested parties should refer to the complete agenda.

• • •

One thing residents should be aware of is the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. It’s a big deal and always popular throughout Laguna Beach.

Right now, Laguna Beach ranks third nationally behind Redmond, Oregon and Laurel, Maryland.

There’s still time to make a difference. If you haven’t joined in yet, you should. Go to www.mywaterpledge.com to find out more.

And remember, Mayor Sue Kempf doesn’t like to lose! I just added that in.

• • •

Laguna Beach Police invite the community to Coffee with a Cop scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m.-noon at The Farmers Market, 521 Forest Ave.

The idea is for the community to meet and visit with members of our PD, while asking questions, sharing ideas or by just saying “hello” and perhaps “thank you” for keeping our community safe.

Oh, and don’t forget the donuts!

• • •

Speaking of our police, congratulations to Corporal Wade Kraus who has been named Officer of the Year for his vehicle theft recover and arrests.

And not to be outdone, the Laguna Beach Fire Department recognized Engineer/Paramedic Zack DeJohn as the Fire Fighter of the Year.

• • •

CERT, which stands for Community Emergency Response Team, has their annual community training coming up May 21 & 22 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center.

The program is a vital part of Laguna Beach’s safety when dealing with the many disaster issues we potentially face, including fires, earthquakes and more.

To find out more go here.

• • •

And, if you’ve been interested in a Community Assistance Grant through the City, tomorrow’s the deadline to apply.

The grants are available to non-profit organizations that provide special services to residents of Laguna Beach and are designed to fund new projects or expand existing services.

Go to https://lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com/#/login/program/65142 to apply.

• • •

Sally’s Fund is an outreach program that helps frail seniors with their everyday life challenges. That includes providing transportation to events held at Susi Q Senior and Community Center and with appointments for medical, groceries and errands.

So, you can imagine the great news when Sally’s Fund received a 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid coming from a grant funding for the low-emissions vehicle from the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The grant of $30,000 was initially awarded to the City of Laguna Beach.

• • •

Okay golfers, the 2022 Annual Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament is less than a month away. The day, sponsored by Julie Laughton Custom Homes, takes place at Aliso Viejo Country Club on Monday, May 23.

Golfers will enjoy 18 holes of golf on a great golf course and receive a goodie bag and other surprises along the way.

Following golf will be the awards and dinner.

Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, chamber CEO, could certainly use foursomes and other players to support the event.

Although I can’t guarantee it, the weather should be beyond perfect that time of the year.

To register, go to https://lagunabeachchamber.chambermaster.com.