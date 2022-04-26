NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

65.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Guest Column Two important questions 042622

Guest Column

Two important questions to ask yourself to deepen learning from life

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

We usually dislike challenging situations, conflict with others, struggle with our work or habits. Struggle sucks!

But what if it were a part of the training of life?

What if every conflict, failure, difficulty, hard emotion…was exactly the lesson we needed to learn? 

two important doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

Ask yourself this question – what if every challenging person and situation was our teacher? I know the answer to this is an emphatic YES!

Every day, ask yourself two simple questions: 

–What was my biggest challenge today? 

–What lesson was I supposed to learn from that?

Ask. Breathe. Reflect on that. Jot it down and internalize the lesson. Commit to practicing it.

two important dog

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Ask, breath, reflect

And next day…ask the same two questions. 

Then thank your teacher. I know I did. 

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.