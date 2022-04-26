NewLeftHeader

 April 26, 2022

Pageant of the Masters offers Mother’s Day special

Spoil the motherly figures in your life this Mother’s Day with an unforgettable experience – tickets to the Pageant of the Masters. Valid now through May 8, the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is offering a limited time promotion to the Pageant of the Masters 2022 production of Wonderful World, running July 7-September 2. Secure your seats today to embark on an art experience of a lifetime: Visiting 17 countries in 90 minutes through tableaux vivants (living pictures). Redeem 20% off tickets with promo code MOM22, offer excludes Loge Center, Gala Benefit Night (August 27) and premium seats. Purchase tickets online at www.PageantTickets.com, or call 800.487.3378.

“As a mom myself, the best gift my family could give me is an experience that we can do together. That’s why we are so excited to offer a sale this Mother’s Day for tickets to the Pageant of the Masters,” said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. “From grandmas, to mother-in-laws, and moms-to-be, the Pageant of the Masters is an unforgettable evening that every mom on your list will treasure!”

Pageant of the Masters Riviera

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Pageant of the Masters’ re-creation of a vintage travel poster from The Riviera

This summer, Pageant audiences will be amazed and enchanted with 90 minutes of incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces. Director Diane Challis Davy shared that in the upcoming summer production, a kaleidoscope of international art will become a passport to distant lands, cultural celebrations and fascinating history. She added, “I hope world travel and experiencing life in other countries will become easy again. In the meantime, we are going to celebrate – through living pictures, music and dance – here in the Irvine Bowl.”

A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the 90th Annual Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, which will take place July 5-September 2. The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are sponsored in part by Volvo, KOST Radio 103.5, Fidelity Investments and The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

 

