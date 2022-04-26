NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Laguna Canyon Conservancy to hold open house 042622

Laguna Canyon Conservancy to hold open house at the Sawdust Festival grounds

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy is holding their first open air event on Monday, May 2 from 4-7 p.m. at the Sawdust Festival on the bandstand near the Healy House. 

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy will be hosting the launch of a new “Sawdust Pollinator Garden,” created with the collaborative efforts of the Sawdust Festival, the Laguna Canyon Conservancy, the Laguna Canyon Foundation, the Laguna Greenbelt, CANDO and the Laguna Beach Garden Club. Their shared appreciation of the Laguna Canyon and commitment to all it encompasses form the basis of this exciting new project.

Laguna Canyon Conservancy artwork

Courtesy of Laguna Canyon Conservancy

Artwork by Judith Haron is of the Dudleya plant, one that provides for pollinators and is part of the native habitat of the Canyon

A member from each organization will discuss how significant the Canyon is from their organization’s perspective.

Concepts and visual displays of what will become a native habitat for different species, from bees, butterflies, insects and animals, will be presented.

Enjoy light refreshments, a no-host wine bar and fabulous cookies created by CANDO for this unique event.

Entry is no charge for current LCC members, and children are welcome.

Sawdust Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

