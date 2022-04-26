NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Laguna Beach Interfaith Council to hold National Day of Prayer service

Laguna Beach Interfaith Council will be holding a National Day of Prayer service on Thursday, May 5 at 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Word is Our Family.” The service features community faith leaders, local teens, messages and songs of hope & inspiration. A community reception follows. Everyone is welcome. The service takes place at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

