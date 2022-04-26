NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Mayor Kempf participates in Investigative 042622

Mayor Kempf participates in Investigative Hearing on Homelessness

On Wednesday, April 20, Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf attended and participated as a panelist in an Investigative Hearing on Homelessness in Orange County hosted by Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.

Supervisor Foley was joined by Chairman Doug Chaffee, several Orange County mayors, law enforcement officials, nonprofit leaders and other experts on homelessness.

Mayor Kempf foursome

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) Mayor Sue Kempf, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento and Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens met on the Role of Cities and Local Law Enforcement

The meeting consisted of several panels, including County Efforts to Address Homelessness; Cost of Homelessness in Orange County; Role of Cities and Local Law Enforcement and Opportunities and Solutions.

 

