NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

65.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

LBHS girls water polo club teams go undefeated 042622

LBHS girls water polo club teams go undefeated in winning both 18U and 16U titles

Members of the Laguna Beach High School Water Girls Polo team, playing on the SET 18U and 16U Club teams, went undefeated this past weekend at the 2022 California Cup State Finals in Corona.

On the SET 18U Black team, Ava Houlahan, Lela McCarroll, Lauren Schneider, Charlotte Riches, Myha Pinto and Ava Knepper, went 5-0. Their wins included victories on Friday over the Fresno Bulldog, 18-0, then on Saturday against Carlsbad Seaside, 19-0, and SF East Bay Diablo. 14-4. 

LBHS girls water polo team photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBHS girls water polo

LBHS SET 18U Black championship team

They then moved into the semifinals on Sunday morning, beating Santa Barbara 805, 15-6, and then Newport Beach in the afternoon, winning 14-2 for 1st place.

On the SET 16U Black team, Emmy Hensley, Claire Turner, Presley Jones & Kara Carver, also went 5-0. Their win Friday was against the Fresno Bulldog, 20-4. On Saturday they had wins against Simi Valley South Coast, 17-1 and Newport Beach, 13-1.

LBHS girls water polo team photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

LBHS SET 16U Black championship team

On Sunday in the semis, they beat San Diego Shores, 16-4 and Santa Barbara 805, 10-4, to win 1st place.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.