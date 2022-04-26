NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 042622

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

All hail to Austin!

Dennis 5It’s a beautiful Sunday afternoon here in Lagunaville with clear and sunny skies and balmy temps in the low 70s with dew points in the low 50s, very comfortable indeed. The waves are fun today as well at 2-4 feet here in town, with a combo of a long period SSW swell from the other side of the Equator and a shorter period WNW swell making for some fun peaks with somewhat larger sets breaking out of town. The winds are fairly manageable at around 6 mph so surface conditions are not too rippled. Ocean temps are still chilly, running in the upper 50s in most areas. Our recent squirt dropped around 0.15 inches bringing our 2021-22 season to about 7.12 inches, still over six inches below normal for this date in the season, as the normal to date is about 13.44 inches.

I’m sure a few of you out there heard about the giant hailstone that landed in a lady’s backyard last week near Austin, Texas. If I’m not mistaken, the monster was the second biggest stone of its kind in recorded history. The area where she lived was already getting pelted by intense baseball-size hail for quite some time. As she was heading back into her house she heard a huge thud about 20 feet behind her. She immediately notified the NOAA facility in nearby Austin. A team of scientists showed up soon after to examine this freak of nature. The lady had the wherewithal to instantly pick up the 2.3-pound monster and place it in her freezer before it had any chance of melting. The meteorologists brought a set of instruments, including a miniature see-through freezer that was just big enough to house the stone. Turns out, this sucker weighed 2.3 pounds and was the size of an average adult hand from the wrist to the fingertips. The stone was not the shape of a round rock, rather it had jagged points and protuberances. They cut this monster and it revealed 23 layers, much like an onion’s layers, meaning the giant hailstone had traveled up and down nearly two dozen times. While high up in the atmosphere the stone was adding another layer of ice before the surrounding air could no longer support its weight. On the behemoth’s trip downward on the way to earth, it encountered once again that fierce 155 mph updraft pushing the stone way back up high into the frozen air surrounding the uppermost heights of the towering supercell thunderstorm on steroids. This cycle went on for 23 times before the icy missile finally crashed to earth. 

The 155 mph-updraft was only two mph less than a Category 5 hurricane, totally unheard of except the record-setting monster that fell on a farm in Nebraska way back in 1930. That stone, upon landfall, put a two-foot wide, four-inch-deep crater in the soft soil. Same deal with the recent Austin monster. The cumulonimbus cloud top in both events was nearly 60,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. The stone that hit Nebraska was about the size of a soccer ball and it weighed 2.8 pounds. Imagine the intense, off-the-charts atmospheric events that were in place for those events. I wish I could have been there for that one. 

I witnessed firsthand stones as big as baseballs when I was in the Air Force Weather School that was located in the Texas Panhandle. The biggest stones I’ve witnessed here in Laguna were no more than quarter-size. Here in our neck of the woods, the atmospheric dynamics aren’t in place to produce such violent storms, as thundercloud tops around here seldom exceed 20,000 feet and updrafts in our local storms rarely exceed 40 mph. I’ve always loved severe weather like they have back there, but I love the beach much more.

Have a great week and we’ll get together again on Friday. 

Until then, ALOHA!

 

