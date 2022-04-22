NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

Inside City Hall 042222

Inside City Hall

Dear Laguna Beach Community,

Each year, the City of Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach County Water District encourage residents to reduce Laguna Beach’s water consumption and energy use in the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. This Challenge, presented by the Wyland Foundation, is a friendly competition between cities locally and across the country to see which City can be the most “waterwise” and provides opportunities for residents to participate in a series of informative and easy-to-use online pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy.

Laguna Beach has held the TOP spot for the last six years, and we are currently in third place. Take the pledge on behalf of Laguna Beach at www.mywaterpledge.com. It’s free, only takes a few minutes and everyone in your household with an email address can take the pledge. I encourage all residents to do their part and pledge before April 30. Be the vote that puts us back in first place!

Sue Kempf

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf

On Sunday I had the pleasure of dedicating a stunning new art installation by Beau Stanton on the Third Street stairs that brings energy and excitement to our City. A big thank you goes out to Tammie Arnold and Mark Porterfield for funding this project. It is through generosity like this that Laguna Beach remains a special and caring place where people matter! I encourage everyone to stop by Third Street and check out this marvelous new piece of public art.

In other news, summer is just around the corner, and the City is excited to again be providing many expanded transportation options for our residents and visitors. Last week, the Council approved the 2022 Summer Parking Management Plan and Transit Services Update. 

The Summer Trolley Service on the Coastal, Canyon and Summer Breeze routes will run from June 24, 2022 to September 5, 2022. 

This year, we’re pleased to bring the residents of our community a new Summer Beach Trolley service from June 10, 2022 to August 21, 2022, for folks heading down to the beach during the day with surfboards and other bulky beach gear. 

Our Laguna Beach Local on-demand pilot program continues with rave reviews, and summer parking passes for the LCAD, Act V and Susi Q lots will be available soon for purchase on the Laguna Beach Local Parking App! Thank you to our Public Works Department for getting everyone where they need to be with the least impact on our community and environment.

Earth Day is upon us and there’s no better reminder that we should be conscious to take care of our natural environment year-round. The City’s Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan and Plastic-Free City initiatives continue with trash pickers in neighborhoods, increased lifeguard service to neighborhood beaches and a ban on single-use plastics in our parks, trails and on our beaches. 

Thank you for doing your part to keep Laguna clean and beautiful for generations to come, and I hope to see you out enjoying our spectacular City soon!

In Community Spirit, 

Sue Kempf 

Mayor of Laguna Beach

 

