NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

55.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

On the search for the big one 042222

On the search for the big one

On the search for the big one.jpg SNL 4.22

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Two whale watching vessels filled with enthusiastic onlookers seeking a sight of a breaching whale

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.