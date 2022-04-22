Council considers height exemptions 042222

Council considers height exemptions for commercial development with subterranean parking, Red Dragon project, organic waste code amendments, various agreements

By SARA HALL

City Council has a full agenda next week, with a variety of items up for consideration during regular business, the consent calendar, extraordinary matters and a councilmember request.

During regular business at the April 26 meeting, council will consider: An ordinance that modifies the height exemptions for commercial development with subterranean parking; permits for the Red Dragon restaurant project; a code amendment related to organic waste; and public hearings to discuss sidewalk and intersection visibility nuisance abatement and for general weed abatement.

The consent calendar includes agreements related to the electric vehicle fleet, a joint special weapons police team and leasing property for public parking, purchasing a fire engine.

At the start of the meeting, during extraordinary business, the council will hear an update on Caltrans projects within the city.

One of the more notable items of the night will be an ordinance during regular business that proposes modifying the height exemptions for commercial structures providing subterranean parking facilities

The Planning Commission reviewed the ordinance and provided feedback during their October 6 meeting.

Commissioners agreed that there should be options for the developer, without being too restrictive, while still maintaining the character of the community and the retail streetscape. There was a lot of discussion about tuck under parking (an open ground floor with parking, covered by an upper floor of enclosed building).

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Examples of two commercial developments in Laguna Beach, one with a subterranean parking access ramp within the building footprint and one beyond the footprint

According to the staff report, most commercial zones currently exempt subterranean parking garage floor level(s) from the applicable building height measurements if the project includes a garage access ramp that begins its descent within the ground floor building footprint.

The proposed ordinance would broaden the allowance to also apply to subterranean garages designed with an access ramp outside the building footprint.

“This design flexibility would improve the city’s ability to promote the development of below-grade parking as an alternative to more visually impactful parking facilities,” the report reads.

Under the current policy, two similar commercial buildings may have considerable divergent allowable building envelopes based solely on how vehicular access is designed.

The action stems from a Planning Commission subcommittee’s work on investigating concerns regarding the current downtown commercial building height standard. During the process, commissioners emphasized the need to ensure that design principles guide parking design and asked city staff to consider how the code might interfere with good architecture and urban design.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach/James Conrad Architects

Proposed elevations for the Red Dragon project

Another notable item during regular business are the permits being requested for the Red Dragon restaurant project at 680 South Coast Highway, formerly the Mosun restaurant and nightclub.

The applicant is seeking several permits, design review, and an exemption to maintain the existing non-conforming site conditions (setbacks, open space and parking) in connection with the major remodel determination made by the California Coastal Commission.

Plans also call for modifications to the prior design review approval to relocate the rooftop equipment and install umbrellas and obscure glass panels that will encroach into the additional building setback.

Council previously approved the remodel project in April 2016. Design review was required for the upper-level additions, elevated decks, rooftop equipment and some other modifications. It was determined not to be a “major remodel” and that there was no increase in intensity, therefore city staff found it exempt from the need for a Coastal Development Permit. The Planning Commission later approved a variance to allow the roof to be constructed over the proposed trash enclosure.

A member of the public challenged the city’s determination in September 2018 and requested a determination by the CCC executive director.

After a site inspection and a stop-work order for some additional slab demolition that had occurred, it was still determined not a major remodel by the city. However, after some back and forth with the CCC, it was determined that the development occurring at the site still constituted demolition that requires a CDP. Based on this, city staff advised the applicant that new plans would need to be submitted as required for a major remodel and a CDP.

According to the city staff report, pursuant to city code, because the project is now considered a major remodel, the building must be rebuilt in conformance with zoning regulations pertaining to the building height, open space and setbacks and the property owner/applicant will need to provide all required parking or purchase an equivalent number of spaces, as required by current regulations. For this site and use, 118 parking spaces are required.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Council is considering a code amendment related to organic waste in order to comply with a new state law

Also during regular business, council will consider an ordinance amending city code related to the regulation of solid waste, including organic waste.

The amendments are being proposed to comply with Senate Bill 1383 regulations. If approved, it would establish mandatory organic waste collection, self-hauler requirements and enforcement of violations of the code amendments.

If adopted, a second reading would be scheduled for May 10 and the ordinance would become effective 30 days later (June 10).

SB 1383 (the short-lived climate pollutants: methane emissions: dairy and livestock: organic waste: landfills) requires statewide methane reduction targets that include requirements to reduce organic waste (food waste, paper products, and green waste) sent to landfills by 75% and recover 30% of edible food for consumption by those in need by 2025.

To achieve this goal, SB 1383 requires cities to implement the several actions by January 1: Provide new organics recycling services to all residential, multi-family properties, and commercial businesses; adopt an ordinance making organic recycling mandatory; track edible food recovery efforts; purchase organic materials and recycled content paper products; and establish compliance, enforcement, education and reporting programs.

While the city expects ongoing compliance from residences and businesses, SB 1383 regulations provide the state with ability to engage in enforcement actions of its own against the city, if designated levels of compliance are not met.

Enforcement actions include: More frequent inspections; take over direct enforcement of non-compliant businesses in the city; establish a schedule for the city compliance and a probationary period, requiring a work plan that demonstrates the city has sufficient staffing to implement the law’s requirements; and/or seek administrative penalties against the city of up to $10,000 per day.

As of January 1, the city hauler (Waste Management) offers businesses and residents organics and/or food waste collection services.

Tuesday’s meeting will also include two public hearings to discuss the annual programs for intersection visibility and sidewalk nuisance abatement and for general weed abatement.

Public works staff annually inspects all city streets and intersections for the sidewalk nuisance abatement program. The look to identify privately maintained vegetation or other improvements that present obstructions to pedestrians and vehicles.

Staff completed the inspections in March and identified 177 obstructions. Property owners were contacted and 122 have removed the nuisance items.

On Tuesday, the city will hear any related protests to the objections identified. If council determines to overrule any protests, they can direct staff to abate the obstructions that aren’t removed by the property owner by June 13.

The second public hearing will be for protests related to nuisances found as part of the weed abatement program.

On March 15, council adopted a resolution that declared weeds, rubbish and refuse located on city streets, sidewalks, parkways, or in front of various specified parcels of private property are public nuisances.

On March 22, the city notified 378 property owners with a May 22 deadline to abate the problem or be subject to abatement by city-contracted crews. The contractors remove nuisance items from approximately 50 properties every year at a cost of $200 to $300 per property. Service fees are assessed to the property owner’s tax bill.

Last on the agenda, during councilmember requests, Councilmember George Weiss is asking his colleagues to consider discussing appropriation of funds for a city of Laguna Beach “housing fund” at a future meeting.

Weiss is seeking council input, advice and discussion regarding the re-allocation of a major share of the Transient Occupancy Tax collected from short-term lodging units in Laguna Beach.

Currently, the city collects about $400,000 annually from this source, which then is deposited into the general fund, Weiss wrote in his request.

“Building affordable housing is complicated and financially challenging,” Weiss wrote in his request. “A permanent source of funding for affordable housing will serve to help create a climate that will foster the creation of private sector funding making the goal of creating affordable housing in Laguna Beach achievable.”

Earlier in the meeting, during the consent calendar, council will consider: A service provider agreement for the electric vehicle fleet and charging station assessment with ICF Incorporated, LLC, in the amount of $74,888; a contract for LED street light conversions with Crosstown Electrical & Data, Inc., in the amount of $91,943; a cooperative agreement for the Joint Special Weapons and Tactical Response Team between the cities of Laguna Beach and Newport Beach through Dec. 31, 2023, renewable for additional one-year periods not to exceed a total of five years; a five-year lease agreement for public parking in South Laguna at 30802 Coast Highway with Hometown America Communities at a rate of $17,000 for the first year and $45,000 annually thereafter, with the option to extend the agreement for three additional five-year terms with a CPI-based rate adjustment; and the purchase of a replacement fire engine from Pierce Manufacturing, for an amount not-to-exceed $925,000, plus $25,000 for outfitting additional equipment.

The council agenda is available online here. The closed session starts at 4:15 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers. A face covering is highly recommended while in the chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on April 25 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on April 26 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on April 26, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.