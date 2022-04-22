Commission approves fuel modification plan 042222

Commission approves fuel modification plan, habitat restoration program

By SARA HALL

The Planning Commission this week reheard and unanimously supported a fuel modification plan for South Laguna that was recently modified by a state agency to include a program-wide habitat restoration element.

Commissioners voted 5-0 on Wednesday (April 20) to approve permits for the Laguna Beach Fire Department to conduct fuel modification for fire prevention purposes adjacent to homes and developed property in South Laguna.

The project was previously approved in December 2021 but withdrawn after the California Coastal Commission appealed it. The CCC recently came to an agreement with the city regarding habitat restoration for fuel modification projects, which was incorporated into the South Laguna project and resubmitted.

“The project is essentially the same, it just includes a specific habitat monitoring plan to be implemented with the program,” Principal Planner Martina Caron explained.

On Wednesday, commissioners commended the environmentally sensitive plan.

“There’s always a balance between the environment and fire mitigation, especially with our topography,” said Chair Pro Tem Jorg Dubin. “I feel like this accomplishes that in a really great way.”

It restores areas that have been damaged or neglected, along with the fuel modification zone project, he noted.

The 17.26-acre project site is located on hillsides adjacent to developed property that has experienced wildfires in the past, including the 1966 Aliso Canyon wildfire.

The areas are located behind homes and on hillsides between Alta Loma Drive and Sunset Avenue, inclusive of West Street, Via Lido, Paseo Del Sur, Paseo Del Mar, Mar Vista Avenue, Eagle Rock Way, Valido Road, Rico Road, Ocean View and Holly Drive within city Fuel Modification Zones 20 and 21.

The project will be accomplished in a variety of habitats ranging from low to high quality and involves removal of a 50% (in shrubs) to 80% range (in grass) of surface fuels depending on the location and characteristics of the specific site.

The program-wide restoration element was part of the CCC’s review of the program for Fuel Modification Zones 10 and 11 in the Hobo-Aliso Canyon area.

Coastal Commission voted 11-0 on March 9 for fuel modification on approximately 10.51 acres of undeveloped hillside canyon areas adjacent to existing residential development. FMZ 10 is just south of Moulton Meadows Park, and east of Barracuda Way and Loretta Drive; and FMZ 11 is adjacent to the northern end of Marilyn and Driftwood drives, and east of Ocean Vista Drive.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The fuel modification project area

The restoration plan was in the works for years before last month’s meeting.

During the last six years, the CCC and the city have discussed program-wide standards in how fuel modification is conducted in Laguna Beach, LBFD Wildland Fire Defense Program Manager Mike Rohde explained on Wednesday.

“One of the inescapable outcomes of fuel modification is there is still an impact because we are reducing the vegetation by 50% within 100 feet of homes,” Rohde said. “The discussion over what that impact would be worth and how it should be calculated has dominated the last six years of discussion.”

It was the intent of both organizations to end up with a cost effective and reasonable means of accomplishing the highest level of environmental protection possible during fuel modification in the city, he said.

Both agreed to use a “fuel modification treatment protocol,” which has been identified as the most environmentally sensitive method in the state. It’s also one of the most expensive, he added, but it delivers good results.

“It maintains high value and very high value habitat as we protect our residents and our development from the risk of wildfire,” Rohde said.

It actually improves and expands the high value habitat over time, he added, by removing the low value vegetation. This promotes conditional growth and provides good stability for the ecosystem, he explained.

“Cut out the bad stuff and leave the good stuff,” Rohde simplified.

The agreement with CCC is that a certain amount of restoration will happen for the project based on the size of property, Caron added.

“So there were ratios that were figured out with the Coastal Commission,” she noted. “That is really the crux of the updated habitat restoration plan.”

The city plans call for 1.46 acres of significant habitat restoration as mitigation for anticipated direct impacts to the 2.92 acres of very-high value habitat at the project site, Coastal Program Analyst Marlene Alvarado said at the March CCC meeting. The restoration mitigation-to-impact area ratio of 0.5:1 is notably less than what the CCC typically requires (3:1).

“However, in this case, although the proposed fuel modification project is anticipated to permanently impact Environmentally Sensitive Areas by reducing the habitat coverage by 50 percent for as long as fuel mod activities are carried out – which, at this point, would be indefinitely – Commission staff believes that the proposed methods of fuel modification are a more environmentally sensitive approach compared to past more damaging and less effective fuel modification programs.” Alvarado said. “The proposed fuel mod program presents unique circumstances whereby a mitigation (ratio) that is lower than the traditional 3:1 ratio would be appropriate.”

It was negotiated to a fairly complex formula, Rohde explained on Wednesday, but it basically has two calculations: One is the site being treated for vegetation management; and the second is applied to the site that will receive the habitat restoration effort as mitigation.

Habitat restoration will be completed with the following agreed-to calculation: One-half acre of habitat restoration for every acre of FMZ project development, minus any area of exclusions remaining untreated by the city for preservation of sensitive species.

For FMZs 10-11 and 20-21, the city has identified a treatment site near the Driftwood Drive location that is large enough and will serve as a land bank, Rohde explained.

Commissioner Ken Sadler questioned removing vegetation/fuel from one area, just to add it to another nearby location.

The restoration site is internal to an FMZ that exists on the perimeter of homes, but it’s further into the wildlands, Rohde said.

“It will be far enough away from homes that it will not pose a risk to the homes itself if it were to catch on fire,” he confirmed.

It’s been accepted by the CCC, Rohde said. The basic concept is to recreate the marine chaparral environment that will support the other flora and fauna that naturally exist in that area.

“Coastal maritime chaparral is one of the rarest habitats in California, if not the world,” Rohde said. “This will take a site that was partially disturbed and restore it back to its historical (environment).”

It will be a five-year restoration project and managed by the Laguna Canyon Foundation.

The habitat restoration plan doesn’t just fit the current project, Rohde said, but any future projects will be subject to the agreement as well. Other sites in the city will be identified for future projects, he added.

“It will be an aspect in every project going forward in the city from this day forward,” he said.

The Coastal Commission feels the mitigation ratio is “completely fair,” CCC Executive Director Jack Ainsworth said at the March meeting. It’s a measured and reasonable plan, he added.

“This is the most sensibly designed fuel modification plan that I’ve ever seen in the state,” Ainsworth said at the time. “It should be used as a model across the state.”

Several commissioners congratulated Rohde and city staff for putting together a plan that received such high praise from the state agency.

“We are really in the forefront of this practice,” said Commissioner Susan Whitin. “We’re leading the way here.”

Although it’s similar to the story about “the little Dutch boy with his finger in the dike,” she added.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The Emerald Fire in February

Other commissioners raised concern that this was a solid plan for something that will inevitably occur.

“It’s not a matter of if a wildfire comes, it’s when it comes – it will come. And so, anything that we have to protect our town we should implement with sincerity,” said Commissioner Steve Kellenberg. “And it’s just been improved by this mitigation.”

Some roads are difficult or inaccessible to fire engines, he said, so it’s important to be able to control it as much as possible at the edge of the wildlands, before it gets into town.

Sadler agreed that the city needs to do whatever is possible to help lower the risk.

“Laguna has faced a history of natural disasters of all sorts,” including flooding, landslides, mud slides, earthquakes, Sadler said. “But nothing, in my opinion, comes anywhere close to the probability of a wildfire disaster and we have to do everything we can to try to prevent that and mitigate it in any way we can.”

Sadler asked that people concerned with environmental issues prioritize public safety.

“If we suffer a major wildfire disaster it’s going to be detrimental to the entire environment, but also potentially detrimental to billions of dollars of property value and human life,” Sadler said. “We have to prioritize that.”

Certain environmentalist groups and individuals have opposed similar fire safety measures in the past due to concerns that such vegetation management counters efforts to mitigate climate change, EDPC Chair Matt Lawson noted during public comment.

In fact, the opposite appears to be true, he said.

Lawson pointed to a 126-page report by climate scientists titled “Spreading like Wildfire: The Rising Threat of Extraordinary Landscape Fires” as evidence.

“This report calls out what amounts to a global pandemic of large-scale wildfire incidents as an important climate change accelerant,” he explained.

The report recommends management of vegetation and vegetation debris, which is labeled as “wildfire fuel.”

This plan is one step they can take to fight these threats, he noted.

“I urge you to support this and similar fire safety measures as the most important tools we have to protect not only our local air, land and water, but also a livable climate for ourselves and all who follow,” Lawson said.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.