 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

Artist Beau Stanton gives Third Street stairs an updated look with his new mural design

By DIANNE RUSSELL

In June 2020, Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) alumni Beau Stanton gave Laguna residents a reason to smile during very challenging times. His original design for the temporary mural on Third Street stairs, titled Prismatic Play, was part of the city’s “Fostering Creativity in a Time of Crisis” project proposed by Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl. 

Stanton, in collaboration with Elephants and Castles, created a new temporary mural which was dedicated this past Sunday, April 17 and is yet another colorful and whimsical design that can’t help but lift the spirits of passersby. 

“Congratulations to Beau Stanton for this fantastic installation and to Ben Rubin of Elephants and Castles,” said Mayor Sue Kempf. “As you all know, Beau is a graduate of the Laguna College of Art + Design who has installations throughout the United States.” 

Rubin is the owner of Elephant and Castles, a Laguna Beach-based art consultancy working with national and international street, graffiti and contemporary artists.

Laguna residents Tammie Arnold and Mark Porterfield, who have been huge supporters of the Arts Commission, funded the original project as well as the new mural – and have also funded many other art installations around town. 

Before inviting Arnold and Porterfield to take the first steps on the stairway, Kempf said, “I would like to take this moment to thank Tammie Arnold and Mark Porterfield for funding this project. This gift brings playfulness, joy, and exuberance as I understand Stanley Alexander brought to your lives. It is a worthy and fitting tribute that makes us smile. It is through your generosity that Laguna Beach is a special and caring place where people matter.”

A painter and muralist, Stanton works in a variety of mediums and is nationally known for his large-scale public murals. The imagery and themes for his works are always site specific, closely tailored to the locale of the artwork and a direct response to their environment. 

Stanton creates work ranging in size from tiny eye miniatures to large-scale images ornamenting entire building facades. The work combines classical oil painting with intricate patterns inspired by ancient architecture, letterpress ornaments and decayed infrastructure. In search for historical reference, Stanton begins his artistic process by exploring abandoned 19th century sites around the greater New York City area, collecting photo references, Victorian ephemera and antiquated machinery. 

Originally from Southern California, Stanton studied illustration, drawing and painting. After graduating from LCAD in 2008, he relocated to New York and has since been mentored by New York Pop Surrealist Ron English. 

Creating large-scale public artwork for the past 10 years, Stanton has completed murals and art installations across the globe in cities including New York, Dubai, London, Rome, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Detroit, Berlin, Miami, Amman and Nashville. Notable clients include the U.S. Embassy to Italy, Juxtapoz Magazine, Times Square Arts, Fiat, VH1, the City of Jersey City, McCann Torre Lazur, The Explorers Club, GILT, Kiehl’s, Converse, the City of Eugene, OR and The Atlantic magazine.

For more information about Beau Stanton, go to www.beaustanton.com.

 

