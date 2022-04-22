NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

They’re back!

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

On April 15, the city’s goat herd made its way to the first stop of the itinerary in the hills above 3 Arch Bay! The goats will remain in the area for about 12-14 days. When they are finished clearing this fire management zone, they will be moved to Ceanothus Drive. As a reminder, the city asks residents to please not try to pet or come in contact with the goats.

 

