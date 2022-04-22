NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

Papier-Mâché Earth Day Workshop FP 042222

Papier-Mâché Earth Day Workshop at Laguna Art Museum with Kim Baise

On Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Laguna Art Museum (LAM) presents a Papier-Mâché Earth Day Workshop with Kim Baise.

Come celebrate Earth Day at LAM by getting crafty with recycled materials. Spend some creative time with friends and family at this fun Papier-Mâché Workshop inspired by the exhibition Your Place in the Multiverse: Jean Lowe. Make custom pieces to hang on backpacks, decorate presents or give them as personalized gifts.

Papier Ma che globe

Click on photo for a large image

Artwork by Kim Baise

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Join Kim Baise for a Papier-Mâché Earth Day Workshop on April 24

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Join artist Kim Baise as she walks you through her unique papier-mâché method. You’ll learn basic techniques and come away with a new appreciation for the art form. No experience is needed. Get ready to get messy and have fun. All supplies are included; bring an apron if you’d like.

Baise is a Los Angeles-based artist and designer with a Masters in printmaking and sculpture from NYU. Using papier-mâché, organic and repurposed materials, her mobile constructions and figurative assemblages embody the energy of her mark making. While referencing traditional Cartoneria, her ice cream trucks, banjo playing cats and crying eyes reveal her own hilarious take on the everyday. Baise has created works for West Elm, Crate and Barrel, Vans, Cirque Du Soleil, Discovery Channel, One King’s Lane and more.

Advanced tickets are recommended. Limited space is available. Tickets: Members: $25; Non-members: $35. Go here to purchase tickets.

 

