 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

Laguna Craft Guild returns FP 042222

Laguna Craft Guild returns this Sunday, April 24

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rachel Goberman

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Come by and meet the local artists offering jewelry, ceramics, glass blown art, paintings and more. For more information and the schedule of future shows, visit the website at www.lagunacraftguild.com.

 

