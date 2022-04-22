NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

Laguna Board of REALTORS 042222

Laguna Board of REALTORS® members hopped in to help Waymakers at Eastertime

Laguna Board of REALTORS® members hopped in to help out with giving through donation to the residents of the Laguna Beach Waymakers Youth Shelter for the Easter holiday. Members donated items from their “wish list” such as fun board games, a variety of art supplies, assorted candy, beautiful puzzles, fuzzy socks and journals to create holiday gift baskets for each of the kids staying at the home. 

Laguna Board of REALTORS baskets

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Board of REALTORS®

Top row (L-R) Hunter Fuentes, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices and Chelsea Burch, Waymakers; Bottom row (L-R) President Elect Madelaine Whiteman, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices and Past President Kendall Clark, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices

Waymakers’ Mission is to build safer communities by helping individuals make their way through conflict and crisis to a place of strength and stability. Their vision is a safe community where individuals of all ages reach their highest potential, fostering lasting change and positive impact throughout Orange County.

Waymakers offers individuals, families and communities the steadiest, surest, safest pathways to promising outcomes. To clients, Waymakers is the stable home they never had – their voice when they’re too fragile to speak. Their alternative to the hospitalization as they overcome mental health struggles. Their break away from traumatic environments, stressful situations, substance abuse, self-harm and other destructive behaviors. Their counseling supports at a time of greatest need. Waymakers is their advocate, ally, voice of reason and mentor – the one who walks with them on the razor’s edge. The people of Waymakers are committed to supporting clients on their journeys and fostering lasting change and positive impact throughout Orange County.

 

