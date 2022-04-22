All the Adams in the World FP 042122

All the Adams in the World: A one-woman show about one mother’s journey with autism presented by Bare Bones Theatre

By MARRIE STONE

April is Autism Acceptance Month. In honor of the occasion, Bare Bones Theatre will present All the Adams in the World, Sheila Silver’s one-woman play about her 35-year (and counting) experience of raising a son with autism. On Tuesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m., join Bare Bones’ founder Lojo Simon as she welcomes Silver to the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center stage.

Photo by Marrie Stone

Bare Bones Theatre founder Lojo Simon and Sheila Silver on the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center stage

When Silver’s second son, Adam, was 18 months old the lights went out behind his eyes. It happened fast – over a weekend. His speech stopped. His development halted. His night terrors, which had begun eight months earlier, escalated. He experienced moments of frustrated violence Silver called “volcanos.” Initially she thought Adam had lost his hearing. Then she suspected it was something more.

This was 1987 and no one knew what was wrong. Until then, Adam had been developing mostly normally. At first, doctors told Silver it was a phase. Adam would grow out of it. Perhaps the problem was her, they suggested. Maybe she was a “refrigerator mother,” a phrase coined in the 1940s by Bruno Bettelheim, a psychologist, scholar and concentration camp survivor who attributed autism to mothers deemed detached and cold (something similar, he theorized, to how prisoners responded to Nazi guards).

Silver was no “refrigerator mom.” She embodied the stereotype of the doting Jewish mother. Plus, she was a dedicated high school drama teacher and the Director of Education at South Coast Repertory. She would go on to be named Orange County Teacher of the Year in 1997, the first time the award was ever bestowed on someone in theater. In other words, few women she knew were more nurturing or more in touch with others’ emotions than Silver.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sheila Silver

Adam and his mom, Sheila Silver

When the movie Rain Man came out in 1989, things began making some sense. After a litany of specialists and a battery of tests, Silver would soon receive the diagnosis no mother wants to hear. Adam had a severe form of autism, meaning he experienced more than 75% impairment in at least three developmental areas. Also meaning he would require a lifetime of supervised round-the-clock care.

Even today, at age 35, communication is difficult for Adam. “I speak English, German, Spanish, Hebrew and ‘Adam,’” said Silver. “‘Adam’ is the most critical and challenging language to decipher.”

Silver’s marriage to Adam’s father soon ended in divorce (as do 86% of marriages that labor under the stress of having a child with a disability). Left alone to raise two sons with all the difficulties of navigating a major disability, creating a safe environment for her other son and the stress of working full-time, the challenges escalated as the boys grew.

“Every step of the way, I was criticized,” said Silver. “There were grandparents mourning their grandson because he wasn’t who they thought he would be. I had a husband in denial. Doctors were asking, ‘What’s wrong with you, mom?’ If this play helps one family – that’s my intention. Whenever we met a family that was a few years ahead of us in the process, they would share something helpful, and it would save me a year of searching for myself.”

With every stage came a new set of difficulties for Silver to navigate. From Adam’s refusal to board an airplane to being told Adam shouldn’t attend a school dance, each age raised different issues. At age 3, one dismissive doctor labeled Adam an “NP” – a non-potential. Sheila’s heart broke.

Like every parenting community, Silver said, there’s a pecking order. Mothers constantly compare their children, secretly (or not so secretly) hoping their own child is functioning at a higher level than others. There’s an inclination to normalize their condition and mainstream their education. But that comes at a cost. Ensuring the child receives what he needs requires acceptance and cooperation with doctors and state officials. For those who require care, the State of California offers significant financial and medical resources.

“You’re constantly getting this information. You’re grieving. You’re trying to hold your marriage together. And there’s no one to talk to,” said Silver. “At the same time, in 1988, everything was about promoting the mainstreaming of kids. I was a high school teacher. I saw how hard it was for high school students who had severe disabilities.”

Silver began to understand that part of her grief over Adam was grieving what she wanted for her son, not necessarily what he wanted for himself, or even what he needed. Did Adam want to attend a school dance, or was it only Silver who wanted that experience for herself? Understanding her own desires, needs and grief was a big part of the process.

“I came to realize that, as a parent, we’re going through all the cycles that Kubler Ross describes in her “Five Stages of Grief”: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Except every time your child hits a new milestone, you’ve got to go through it again.”

In 2016, Silver began writing a book about her life with Adam, chronicling every terrifying event, emotional setback, moment of success and state-funded support system. She wanted other parents in her position to feel less alone and less afraid. And once she realized it was her own story she was telling – and not Adam’s – the writing became easy. She self-published All the Adams in the World in 2021. The book begins before Adam, in 1978, and ends during the pandemic.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sheila Silver

“All the Adams in the World” began as a book and Silver eventually adapted it into a one-woman play by the same name

When COVID hit, and Silver was forced to be separated from Adam for 14 months, she used the lockdown to turn her book into a one-woman show, applying all the talents and skills she had acquired during her 22-year career in theater. Silver plays 24 different characters, from every member of her own family to doctors, therapists, other parents and the many people – both empathetic and cruel – she encountered along the way.

Using the metaphor of a 35-year solo whitewater rafting journey, Silver guides the audience down a tumultuous river, hitting class-5 rapids with every new complication and setback. Like the time her husband told his co-workers Sheila had cancer to explain his occasional absences rather than disclose his son’s condition. Or when her older son, Josh, decided he wanted to be autistic too.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Sheila Silver

Adam and his brother, Josh

In addition to experiencing Sheila’s personal story raising Adam, audiences will discover some disturbing historical backstory behind the discovery of autism, the sinister past of Hans Asperger and his role in the Holocaust. “I call it ‘edutainment,’” Silver said. “Hopefully it’s entertaining and a good story, but it’s also about educating the audience.”

For Bare Bones Theatre, it’s an opportunity to bring the community together for an interactive conversation after the performance. As always, key individuals will be on hand to facilitate the discussion including Adam’s primary developmental pediatrician, Adam’s high school teacher in a county program, his occupational therapist (the first woman to give Silver hope), as well as Silver’s neighbor, Valerie, who helped raised Adam. Each of these individuals will share their expertise and experience of working with autistic children.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Lojo Simon directs Sheila Silver on stage at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

“I look for compelling stories that spark conversation,” said Simon. “Usually we do readings, but Sheila brought the whole package. As long as she was willing to do it in a Bare Bones’ way – meaning no lighting and no sound equipment – I thought it would be a good fit. Ava Burton is doing some other voices so there’s a little bit of audio enhancements, so it’s different than our usual music stands. But this will be a fully memorized performance with a little blocking, so it’s different. Because we have a lot of repeat guests, I’m always trying to find different things for our audiences to experience.”

While the saying goes, “If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism,” it’s also true that other people’s experiences provide perspective, comfort and support to parents as they navigate the unknown. “Who will cut his nails when I’m gone,” Silver used to ask herself. Meaning, what would happen to Adam when Silver’s no longer here to care for him. Now she knows he’ll be okay. But learning that was a long process, and one she’s openly willing to share.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

Sheila Silver, mother, teacher, author, advocate, actor and playwright

All the Adams in the World will premiere on Tuesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center located at 235 Forest Ave. in Laguna Beach. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information on the show, or to obtain tickets, visit www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

