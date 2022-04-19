NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

62.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 31  |  April 19, 2022

Riding the skim 041922

Riding the skim

Riding the skim

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

It is said that skimboarding had its origins right here in Laguna Beach around 1920, when two local lifeguards built disks from wood and used them to slide across the water

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.