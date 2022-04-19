NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 31  |  April 19, 2022

A support dog may save your life 041922

A support dog may save your life

Learn about support dogs for people with disabilities at a free event in Laguna Beach on Wednesday, May 4 beginning from 6:30-8 p.m. 

This evening presentation is scheduled at the Susi Q Community Center to learn more about support dogs for disabilities such as diabetes, blindness, epilepsy and more. Hosted by Dr. Jenny Marshall and Bowen Elite Service dogs, this event is for anyone interested in learning more about the role of support dogs. Event attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet support dogs – Roman and Milo – and their owners while learning from a support dog trainer about the process of training a puppy to become a support dog.

A support dog Addy and Milo

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Addy Bowen with her diabetes alert service dog, Milo, at Disneyland in February 2022

“We’re thrilled to provide the community this in-person event to learn more about support dogs,” said Dr. Jenny Marshall, a clinical psychologist. “As a person with Type 1 diabetes with a support dog myself, I am thrilled by this opportunity to educate the community on the important role support dogs play in caring for individuals with disabilities. I hope individuals and families who may benefit from a support dog attend to learn more.”

For more information, contact Dr. Jenny Marshall at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and visit www.drjennyphd.com.

Susi Q Community Center is located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach.

 

