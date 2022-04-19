NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 31  |  April 19, 2022

Where’s Maggi Answer 041922

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi thought she’d have a win this week, but we have several readers in-the-know! 

“…The northeast corner of Brooks and Catalina under the front hedge,” answered Anthony Dalessi. Pretty well hidden in plain sight, but he was onto Maggi. So, too, were Stu News readers Clara Candelaria, Regina Hartley, Judy Barry and Perry Stampfel.

Thanks everyone for playing along! Check in on Friday for our new challenge.

Wheres Maggi 4.19

Click on photo for a larger image

Little sheep under the hedge – on Catalina at Brooks Street

 

