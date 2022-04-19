NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

62.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 31  |  April 19, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 041922

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

When it happens, Laguna only gets small-scale hail   

Dennis 5It was a nice quiet Easter Sunday here with clear and sunny skies and generally mellow winds with cooler than normal afternoon temps in the low to mid 60s – but the bright sunshine makes it feel a bit warmer. Local ocean temps have cooled some due to brisk WNW winds, stirring up some cooler water from the depths. Sunday’s ocean temps were running around 58-60 degrees, down from 62-65 a few days ago. 

Normally, ocean temps are around 60-62 degrees this time of year. However, it’s been as warm as 75 on this date in 1997 and as cold as 49 for a brief period back in 1974 on this date. That low temp was thanks to some major upwelling from several days of strong WNW winds up to 25 mph. When the water is that cold, if you dare, you enter the water as a man and come out a little boy! 

Laguna’s rainfall for the 2021-22 season remains locked at about 6.55 inches. At this point, we’ll be lucky to make it to seven for the season that ends on June 30 – which would put our total at roughly half of the normal season total of 13.95 inches. Some places in the South, Midwest and plains can get 6.55 inches in 48 hours from severe weather that pops out these supercell thunderstorms.

The hail with it! When we get hail around this neck of the woods, which is quite rare around here, hailstones are usually pea-size up to about marble-size. Local hail-producing cumulonimbus cloud tops rarely get as high as 25,000 feet up into our atmosphere, so updrafts aren’t anywhere near the velocity of those found east of the Continental Divide. There thundercloud tops have been known to get as high as 60,000 feet above the Earth on occasion. 

A few days ago, one such supercell produced some stones as large as 5.5 inches in diameter, roughly the size of a softball. These monster stones pelted the ground near Fort Smith, Arkansas and also near Nashville, Tennessee. A stone that huge has been aided by updrafts exceeding 130 mph with as many layers as two dozen! If you cut one of these buggers, they have many layers that are similar to an onion when you slice one in half. Each layer in that giant hailstone represents the number of trips that stone took before finally reaching the Earth’s surface. It starts descending since the atmosphere surrounding the monster could no longer support that stone’s weight and the Earth’s gravity finally wins out.

When we get a hailstorm around here, updrafts rarely exceed 35-40 mph. An updraft of about 50 mph will produce ping-pong-size stones. A 60 mph updraft will produce a stone as big as a golf ball. Tennis ball-size stones are a product of updrafts of around 75 mph. Baseball-size stones occur when updrafts are as much as 90-100 mph. At grapefruit size, we’re talking updrafts of 110-120 mph and softball-size is aided by updrafts exceeding 125 mph. 

The largest hailstone ever recorded was eight inches in diameter that weighed 2.8 pounds. It made landfall on an open field on a farm in Nebraska which put a five-inch deep crater in the soil with a width of nearly a foot and a half. That’s the size of a soccer ball. The updraft on steroids that day were as strong as a Category 5 hurricane with a velocity of 160 mph. The cloud top that produced that puppy was nearly 60,000 feet high. The largest stones I’ve ever witnessed were baseball size at Amarillo Air Force Base while attending Weather School on April 1, 1967 at approx. 3 p.m. Imagine thousands of baseballs coming at you at nearly 100 mph. That’s roughly the speed of a Nolan Ryan fastball. Time to run for cover. I’m so glad we don’t have to deal with that stuff here in Lotusland. That’s why we live here! 

Have a great week, and we’ll get together again on Friday. Until then, ALOHA!

 

