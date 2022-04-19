NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 31  |  April 19, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 041922

“Art in Public Places” – Outburst by Lynn Basa

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

art in long distance

Created by artist Lynn Basa in 2021

Dedicated in May 2021, Outburst by Lynn Basa was part of the renovation of the restroom area at the south end of Main Beach. The hand-painted ceramic tile mural is a two-part wall-mounted installation – one part was installed for the shower area.

The city’s Public Works Department accepted an award from the American Public Works Association for the renovation of the Main Beach restrooms which included the mural by Basa. 

art in bathroom closeup

Shower area 

Basa has completed numerous public art commissions around the country in mosaic, glass, steel, terrazzo and light, in addition to being a painter. In her studio, she paints with an ancient medium called encaustic that is a mix of beeswax and oil pigment. Basa is the founder of the Milwaukee Avenue Alliance, a community organization dedicated to the equitable cultural and economic reawakening of three blocks of the vintage, working-class main street where her Chicago storefront studio is located. 

“Once I understood that an art object wasn’t necessarily passive or neutral or self-contained, that it has a presence which influences our response – in a sense, it brings expectations to us as much as we do of it – I started to ask new questions of my work,” Basa said on the website Space 776.

art in mid range

Detailed closeup of hand-painted tiles

Basa earned an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) and an MPA in public art policy from the University of Washington. Her undergraduate degree is in ceramics from Indiana University. She also added author to her list of credentials when she published her book The Artist’s Guide to Public Art: How to Find and Win Commissions, based on a class she developed and taught at SAIC.

This is the 56th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

