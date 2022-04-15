NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

Breakers’ young diver reaching new 041522

Breakers’ young diver reaching new heights for LBHS

Chase Shipp is a freshman at Laguna Beach High School. He’s also a competitive diver, nationally ranked, who has turned into a star for the LBHS Swimming and Diving team.

In Shipp’s second meet ever for the Breakers, he broke the all-time school record of 489 points set by a senior Sahil Das back in 2019, scoring 494.40 points.

Breakers's young diver red haired kid

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of the Shipp family

Chase Shipp proudly displays Sunset League diving championship medal

And remember, he’s just a freshman.

A week ago, Shipp also added to his accomplishments by becoming the Sunset League Boys Varsity Diving Champion while taking first place at Los Alamitos.

According to his family, Shipp practices more than 20 hours a week, while maintaining a straight A average.

Quite an accomplishment!

Breakers young diver diving into pool

Click on photo for a larger image

Shipp completing dive on his way to the league title

 

