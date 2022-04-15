NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

Laguna Presbyterian Church and American Red Cross 041522

Laguna Presbyterian Church and American Red Cross host blood drive on April 27 

The Red Cross is again asking the community to join their lifesaving mission and schedule an appointment for the next blood drive on Wednesday, April 27, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It will be held at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

The Laguna Beach community has collectively extended their arms during this blood shortage to provide precious blood for the Red Cross Blood Drives held in Tankersley Hall at Laguna Presbyterian Church (LPC). 

Please make an appointment as soon as possible and ask friends, family and co-workers to join you. To make an appointment, click here. Or go to the LPC schedule to schedule a donation appointment online by going to www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: lagunap (not postal area code).

COVID protocols are in place. Tankersley Hall is roomy, kept cool, staff and volunteers are efficient and everyone will be asked to wear masks. No guests or children will be allowed. 

laguna presbyterian building

Click on the photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Presbyterian Church, Red Cross Blood Drive on April 27

Donors, please complete the Rapid Pass before Wednesday morning, April 27, to shorten your donation time and consider making a Power Red donation at this time. The scheduled donors goal is set at 64. Help Laguna meet or exceed expectations.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most people will need blood in their lifetimes.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store (click here), or Google Play (click here) or text BLOODAPP to 90999. Schedule appointments, and, if you are a repeat donor, view your blood type and results of your mini-physical and track your donations.

If you need more information or have questions, email LPC Director of Social Media Abby Garcia at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

