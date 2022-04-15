NewLeftHeader

few clouds

58.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

The Ranch at Laguna Beach announces 2022 summer 041522

The Ranch at Laguna Beach announces 2022 summer programming

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is gearing up for an exciting summer packed with outdoor activities and seasonal events. Nestled in the Aliso and Wood Canyons, the premier sustainable resort is hosting an array of interactive events and unique experiences for guests and locals alike to celebrate a true California summer.

To kick off the season, The Ranch at Laguna Beach is hosting the return of its Junior Explorers Camp for hotel guests. The weekday program will resume on June 15 through August 27 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Designed to spark children’s interest in the Great Outdoors, Junior Explorers provides immersive nature activities for kids ages 6-12. Camp enrollment is $75 per camper/day including lunch, Junior Explorer backpack, water bottle, T-shirt and patches. The daily itinerary is as follows:

Wednesday: Garden Party

Campers begin their adventure at The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s historical Scout Camp. Explorers will meet with Farmer Leo for a lesson on planting, germination, harvesting and composting at Harvest Garden. Following the garden session, kids will create seed jars to take home and round out the morning’s activities with games and lunch.

The Ranch Planting

Photos courtesy of The Ranch at Laguna Beach

Campers will learn lessons on planting

Thursday: Artists Summit

Children craft nature journals and practice sketching in plein air. Explorers will learn creative techniques such as shading and brush strokes, evaluate different kinds of art at the resort and learn about the many artistic influences in Laguna Beach.

The Ranch Compass

Click on photo for a larger image

Junior Explorers will embark on a nature hike

Friday: Canyon Creatures

Explorers go on a nature hike, where they uncover traces of wildlife and make their own clay casts of their favorite animal tracks to take home. Children will learn about the rich history of the Aliso and Wood Canyons, dating back to Native American tribes.

Saturday: Aviation Adventure

Campers are greeted by hawks and owls in an interactive session with the Orange County Birds of Prey Center. Kids will learn about raptors and rehabilitation, build owls out of pinecones, and end camp with a final round of games and lunch.

The Ranch Owl

Click on photo for a larger image

An owl is among the raptors greeting campers, courtesy of the Orange County Birds of Prey Center

In addition to the Junior Explorers Camp, The Ranch at Laguna Beach will also host a range of summer events to maximize longer days and balmy evenings. These weekly events include garden tours, stargazing with a master astronomer, daily live music on The Porch, complimentary weekend fitness classes, a round of golf on Ben Brown’s, and Grill ‘N Glow fire pit rentals at Lost Pier Café, the resort’s oceanfront dining venue on Aliso Beach.

The Ranch Ben Brown's

Click on photo for a larger image

Enjoy a round of golf at Ben Brown’s

For more information on The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s summer programming, visit www.theranchlb.com/play/events/. To make a reservation, contact 949.499.2271, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is located at 31106 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.