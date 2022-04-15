NewLeftHeader

 April 15, 2022

Laguna Art Museum and OneWhale present FP 041522

Laguna Art Museum and OneWhale present “An Ocean Love Story” on Earth Day

Laguna Art Museum and OneWhale present, “An Ocean Love Story,” on Earth Day, Friday, April 22 from 6-9 p.m.

This benefit evening, dedicated to protecting whales in their natural environment, features:

–Rich German, Laguna Beach’s own ocean conservationist, founder of Project O and president of OneWhale.

–Dr. Diana Reiss, marine mammal scientist, professor & director of the Animal Behavior and Conservation Graduate Program, Hunter College CUNY and OneWhale scientific adviser.

–Courtney Vail, Oceanic Preservation Society and OneWhale policy director 

–Regina Crosby, filmmaker who will be previewing her upcoming documentary, SpyWhale

–Plus, the star of the evening, Hvaldimir, the Russian “Spy” beluga whale.

Laguna Art Museum Hvaldimir

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Hvaldimir, the Russian “Spy” beluga whale

Guests will also be the first to preview a portion of the film installation The Sea Around Us with artist Rebeca Méndez. The Sea Around Us is the featured exhibition for Laguna Art Museum’s 10th annual Art & Nature project that brings together poetic storytelling through footage of individuals and sea life interacting with the ocean interspersed with imagery based on current scientific work being conducted on the sea floor between Southern California and Catalina Island where sea life is being exposed to illegal chemical dumping of DDT.

Suggested attire: Your best white outfit to celebrate the amazing beluga whale you will meet at the event.

Tickets are $120. To purchase tickets, visit https://lagunaartmuseum.org/events/ocean.

OneWhale is a non-profit organization founded by filmmaker Regina Crosby, featuring supporters from across Norway and the world who are working to find a safe home for Hvaldimir. The organization’s only mission is to create one of the world’s first marine reserves for whales.

 

