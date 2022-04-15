NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

Happy 98th Birthday, Maria Siani 041522

Happy 98th Birthday, Maria Siani!

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Since 2020, Stu News has rejoiced in honoring Maria Siani’s birthday, and we’re happy to put the word out that she’s celebrating another one, and it’s today, April 15. Siani has been a proud resident of Laguna Beach for 54 years.

To commemorate her 98th birthday, her daughter Sandra is planning an outdoor luncheon with family which will include traditional Italian rum cake and Champagne. 

“My mother has led a very interesting life, both enjoying life’s happy events and enduring difficulties,” Sandra said. 

Siani was born on April 15 in Gaeta, Italy, which is a seaport town similar to Laguna Beach. When she was just 5 years old, her family was forced to flee Italy, because her father refused to post a photo of Mussolini on the wall of their store, and they were going to kill him. As a result, Siani, with her mother and two brothers, left behind their family, friends, home and business. They boarded a ship for the long journey across the Atlantic Ocean and arrived in America.

Happy birthday closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Maria Siani

Maria Siani at the Montage Christmas tree lighting in 2011

Shortly after, Siani lived through the Great Depression and World War II. Then, the family moved to California (where she was a nurse) and she met her loving husband, Salvatore Siani. They wed and had their daughter, Sandra. 

Diagnosed with an aggressive cancer for which she had surgery, Siani was left in a wheelchair and was told that anatomically she would not be able to walk again. Through her persistence, love of her husband, and wanting to take care of her 18-month-old daughter, the strong and determined woman that she is, defied medical science and walked again, even without a limp. She and her husband opened a beautiful retail store in Newport Beach, and their clientele included actors and movie studios. Siani was together with her loving husband Salvatore for 49 years. 

During her five decade plus residence in Laguna, Siani has been very active in the town’s many social and cultural happenings.

However, because of COVID, the past few years have been challenging since she can’t participate in her normal Laguna events and be out and about. Yet Siani has been creative, resourceful and thinks positive.

In 2020, her family celebrated her 96th birthday with a car parade.

Happy birthday balloons

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Siani during her 96th birthday car parade in 2020

According to Sandra, her mother has always been a very social person and enjoyed various social events/social life. So, some things have temporarily changed, and she has had to be resourceful. “She still enjoys life, but now she takes pleasure in doing different things,” said Sandra. 

Although it has been an adjustment from Siani’s active lifestyle, she appreciates doing more things at home. She adores her outdoor living space with new patio furniture, taking walks, keeping her mind sharp by doing her word search puzzles and playing solitaire. In addition, she started writing about her life and her family’s life, and she likes to stay up to date on current events and politics – she even got a birthday card from the President! 

Before COVID, she used to go out every day – to Costco, the market, to lunch and dinner, to the park, etc. She made friends with people there. 

“Now, when I go to the market, people ask about my mother and send their well wishes, which she very much appreciates,” Sandra said, “but she is looking forward to going back to her old routine and being able to see and talk to her pals in person, face to face.” 

However, there are some things Siani has not given up. She still enjoys carrying on her traditions like getting dressed up in her cute ugly Christmas sweater and delivering Christmas gifts to her family, friends, neighbors and doctors.

Happy birthday in chair with daughter

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Sandra and her mother at Siani’s 96th birthday car parade in 2020

Even though Siani wasn’t able to attend the Super Bowl in person this year as she’d hoped, she enjoyed watching it on television with her daughter, decorating in a football theme and even winning her bets! 

“She has enjoyed keeping in touch with family both near and far, from her 94-year-old brother and his wife who live in Carlsbad, to her and her late husband’s families in Italy,” Sandra said. “My mother is looking forward to traveling and going back to her old routines like socializing at events that she used to go to like the opening night parties of the festivals, Pageant of the Masters, music in the park, the Orange County Fair playing the games and winning the huge stuffed animals, the Del Mar horse races, seeing old friends and making new ones and more.” 

Siani said that she is looking forward to celebrating her 100th Birthday!

Stu News wishes Maria Siani a very Happy Birthday, and we’re anticipating the commemoration of her 99th next year – and then her 100th in 2024.

 

