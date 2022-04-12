Packed council agenda includes possible ballot 041222

By SARA HALL

City Council has a varied and packed agenda tonight (Tuesday, April 12).

During regular business at tonight’s meeting, council will consider: Land use and parking provisions to be considered for possible future code amendment and/or an upcoming ballot measure; modifications by a state agency to the Historic Preservation Program; an updated increased fee schedule and new community development positions and the 2022 summer parking management plan.

On the consent calendar, councilmembers will consider approving the purchase of the library property from the county. And last on the agenda is a councilmember request to create a housing fund.

Possibly the most notable item on the agenda, council will consider some land use and parking provisions to be considered for a possible future code amendment and/or ballot measure.

Council will review some potential draft land use and parking provisions and decide if they want to move forward with the development of a ballot initiative. If so, the action will include an agreement with StuMollrich Communications for the period of four months for ballot advisory services in an amount not to exceed $10,000 per month, extend the agreement up to $35,000 for unanticipated and additional services that might be needed and appropriate $75,000 from the general fund undesignated fund balance for ballot advisory services.

On February 15, council considered options related to the Laguna Residents First proposed ballot initiative and unanimously decided to send the measure, unaltered, to the voters at the November 2022 general municipal election.

The Laguna Residents First PAC’s initiative, titled “An ordinance creating an overlay zoning district and requiring voter approval of major development projects,” seeks to create an overlay zone that covers all property in the city located within 750 feet of the centerline of either Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon, which effectively encompasses 51% of all parcels in the city.

At the same February meeting, during a second, separate motion, council voted 4-1, with Councilmember George Weiss dissenting, to direct staff to return with proposed alternatives addressing height, mass/scale and parking.

Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen also suggested looking into grandfather parking rules, appropriateness of an in-lieu fee and how to deal with historic outdoor dining and innovative parking credits currently in city code.

This week, staff is returning with the draft provisions that could be adopted as a zoning ordinance and/or placed as a separate ballot measure on the November election.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Council will consider land use provisions intended to address development height, mass/scale and parking

The provisions are intended to “protect the city’s unique character by minimizing the mass of large buildings, creating structures that are in scale with existing development, and promoting a pedestrian-friendly environment using courtyards and other public serving areas.”

A notable provision proposed by staff is an amendment to the city code that would require voter approval if a project is more than the 36-foot building height limit.

“Regarding building mass, Laguna Beach is characterized by its human-scale design, small lots and eclectic mix of architectural styles,” the staff report reads. “In recent years, concerns have been raised that the current development standards do not protect against monolithic block-long development that would be inconsistent with the character of the city.”

To protect against that concern and addressing some lot merger limits that could be modified by the council, staff is proposing that any modification to the Downtown Specific Plan area allowing lot mergers larger than 10,000 square feet and 5,000 square feet along lower Forest Avenue requires voter approval.

City staff is also proposing that any property within 500 feet of the DSP area will have a maximum lot size merger of 15,000 square feet.

Public facilities would be exempt from these lot merger standards.

Staff is also proposing a new set of development standards that would apply to project sites larger than 15,000 square feet, including that the buildings must be designed to appear from the street frontage as two or more distinctly different developments and that open-space features are required to occupy a minimum 10% of the lot (unless modified by the Planning Commission due to site constraints). The standards also include requirements related to improving the public right-of-way, below-grade parking and incorporating environmentally sustainability features.

Staff is also proposing to update the parking in-lieu fees, which will be deposited into a fund to be utilized for public parking strategies identified in the city’s Parking Master Plan, which will be adopted on July 1, 2023.

Also on tonight’s agenda, council will consider adopting an updated fee schedule for community development, water quality, public works and fire departments.

A consulting firm, Revenue & Cost Specialists, LLC, performed a comprehensive analysis of fee-based services in specific departments. The RCS study revealed that the city’s existing fee structure captures approximately 37% of the total cost of service from the four departments studied, according to the staff report. The city receives approximately $2.87 million in annual revenue from fees, but the cost of service is $7.74 million, resulting in the need for an approximate $5 million subsidy annually.

On November 10, council reviewed the report, which recommended increasing fees to achieve 100% cost recovery for all personal choice services. Council directed staff to reduce some of the suggested fee increases.

Council comments and direction included: Recommending larger fees for more significant projects and smaller increases for minor projects; reducing appeal fees and consideration of setting the rate based on the voting record of the decision-making body; investigate the option of charging an hourly rate for processing projects; recognizing the importance of streamlining, but also that it must be balanced with the need for discretion; and demonstrating how the increased fees would improve service levels.

“As directed by the council, fees were reduced across the board and were brought into better proportion with the project cost,” the staff report reads.

For example, RCS proposed increasing the zoning plan check fee (small) from $417 to $1,261 and staff adjusted the proposed fee to $567 (which would recover 45% of the cost of service). For the zoning plan check (large) fee, which is currently set at $690, RCS proposed increasing it to $6,325 and staff is now proposing an adjusted fee of $3,162 (which would recover half the cost of the service).

There are also proposed increases to fees related to commercial permits, water quality department, fire department, public works and other services.

During the same item, council will review seven proposed new positions in the community development department to be included in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

Most of the proposed positions would be for the building division, “which does not have sufficient staffing to adequately address the workload, causing the city to rely heavily on outside consultant services, which impacts service levels,” the staff report reads.

The city recognizes that 100% cost recovery is not viable, staff explained in the report, but with the recommended fee increases and new positions, the community development department would obtain approximately 63% cost recovery.

If approved, both the new fees and staffing would be implemented at the start of the next fiscal year. Staff will return with a one-year and three-year update to evaluate the new fee schedule and adjust, if needed. Staff is also suggesting that following the third-year review, the fees be increased regularly in accordance with the Consumer Price Index.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Historic house at Ocean Way and Diamond Street

Also during regular business, council will consider amendments to the general plan, zoning ordinance and the Local Coastal Program, to revise the city’s Historic Preservation Program as modified by the California Coastal Commission.

Following council’s 4-1 vote (Councilmember Toni Iseman dissented) in August 2020, the program was submitted to the CCC for certification.

The city’s proposed amendment would primarily: Include definition of the term “Historic Resource” and other relevant terms; add “owner consent” as criteria for eligibility for local register purposes; eliminate references to the city’s 1981 Historic Inventory and expand historic preservation incentives.

During the review, city staff worked with the CCC to make minor modifications to clarify ambiguities and ensure consistency with the Coastal Act.

On February 10, commissioners approved the plan with modifications.

“Overall, the Coastal Commission suggested modifications to provide clarity, correct clerical errors and provide further consistency with the Local Coastal Program,” the city staff report reads.

The modifications comply with the initial ordinance adopted by the council, according to the staff report.

On the consent calendar, council will consider approving the purchase of library property at 363 Glenneyre St., from the county for $4.29 million (plus related closing costs and fees).

The agenda item also authorizes a lease agreement with the county for the property for a three-year term, rent free in exchange for provision of continued free public library services.

After purchasing the property, those funds will be solely for the benefit of the Laguna Beach Public Library, Assistant City Manager Ken Domer previously confirmed. The county will use those funds for improvements or future needs.

If approved, the item also includes a lease agreement with the LB Chamber of Commerce for a portion of the library building, for a term of three years at no cost in fulfillment of the February 13, 1937, donation of land agreement obligation.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 on February 16 to make a finding of general plan consistency for the proposed acquisition of the Laguna Beach branch of the Orange County Library System.

Council had unanimously approved the purchase in January 2020, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, everything was put on hold.

Council was exercising an option to buy the property based on a 1970 agreement with the county.

At that time, the city deeded a parcel to the county and abandoned a nearby portion of Park Avenue. Simultaneously, the county purchased an adjacent private property lot. In 1972, the library was built and additions were constructed in 1981 and the early 1990s.

In exercising the purchase option, the city maintains local control of the property and will enter into a lease with the county to operate the public library.

The 25,417-square-foot property includes a 10,290-square-foot building with the library, bookstore and Chamber offices.

During regular business, council will consider the 2022 summer parking management plan and transit services update.

If approved, council will authorize operation of the summer trolley service on the Coastal, Canyon and Summer Breeze routes and expanded Laguna Beach Local on-demand service hours, between June 24 and September 5.

The item also includes funding, an agreement with an increased scope with LAZ Parking California, lease agreements for seasonal public parking lots and sale of the summer parking passes.

The seasonal parking lots are proposed for Mission Hospital Laguna Beach, Laguna College of Art + Design, the Festival of Arts, the property owner at 303 Legion Street; the property owner at 232 Ocean Avenue and UMass Global.

Staff is proposing using Lot 12 as the employee parking lot and Lot 11E as a public parking lot beginning June 24 and continuing year-round.

The item also includes authorizing the sale of the summer parking pass for $20 that offers unlimited parking in the LCAD lot and for $50 that offers unlimited parking in the Act V, LCAD and Susi Q parking lots. It also continues the Passport to the Arts parking permit program, which provides discounted parking in Lot 16 (Act V).

Last on the agenda, during councilmember requests, Councilmember George Weiss is asking his colleagues to consider discussing appropriation of funds for a City of Laguna Beach “housing fund” at a future meeting.

Weiss is seeking council input, advice and discussion regarding the re-allocation of a major share of the Transient Occupancy Tax collected from short-term lodging units in Laguna Beach.

Currently, the city collects about $400,000 annually from this source, which then is deposited into the general fund, Weiss wrote in his request.

“Building affordable housing is complicated and financially challenging,” Weiss wrote in his request. “A permanent source of funding for affordable housing will serve to help create a climate that will foster the creation of private sector funding making the goal of creating affordable housing in Laguna Beach achievable.”

The council agenda is available online here. The closed session starts at 4 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m., councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.