 Volume 14, Issue 29  |  April 12, 2022

Surfside Quilters Guild donates 50 quilts 041222

Surfside Quilters Guild donates 50 quilts to Laguna Beach Friendship Shelter

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Laguna Beach resident and member of Surfside Quilters Guild Claudia Redfern has two passions – pickleball and quilting. She plays pickleball five days a week and has been quilting for more than four decades. 

Given the recent controversy over the Allyson Allen’s quilt exhibit at Wells Fargo, Redfern thought it might be a good time to offer a different perspective on quilting.

In 2017, Redfern retired from the Laguna Beach School District after 32 years in administration, allowing her more time to devote to her two passions (although she took up pickleball after she retired).

Quilting not a dying art

Contrary to what some folks might think, quilting is not a dying art, but rather a labor of love – and a popular one at that. According to www.craftindustryalliance.com, North America has between nine-11 million quilters, a number that’s been stable (between eight-12 million) over the last decade. Ninety-eight percent of quilting consumers are female and 65% are retired.

“I have been a quilter for 40+ years,” said Redfern. “I belong to the Surfside Quilters Guild that meets in San Clemente. There are 180 active, dues-paying members. We didn’t meet in person during COVID, however, many of us continued sewing to keep busy. They are a legitimate group of ladies who are passionate about quilting.” 

surfside quilters manta

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Claudia Redfern

Redfern created this quilt after swimming with a manta ray in Hawaii. The white stitching is called Sashiko (which is Japanese embroidery). It was one of the quilts featured in the Susi Q online art exhibit in January 2021.

Back in the 1970s everyone sewed, as did Redfern. “Then I got into the quilting,” she said. “Since I like the graphic design aspect of it, I love cutting and laying out blocks.”

About 13 years ago, Redfern started her own group after posting her email address following a quilting exhibit here in town. “Twenty-three ladies responded and we started a group at my house. We’d have dinner and bring our quilting. It’s still in existence.”

The quilting exhibit was initiated by local artist Pat Sparkuhl, who was looking for someone to do a show. Redfern would love to do another one.

Redfern is also a member of the Orange County Quilters Guild, a nonprofit and one of the oldest quilting guilds in Southern California. She is a lifetime member and served as president 20 years ago. She also organized workshops at Susi Q during COVID.

Surfside Quilters Guild

Members of the nonprofit Surfside Quilter Guild have made 500+ quilts over the past 10 months which have been donated to many charitable organizations. In March, the last 50 quilts were donated to the Laguna Beach Friendship Shelter. 

Surfside Quilters Guild was established in March 2009 to promote quilting and other fiber arts in the south Orange County area. The guild offers the opportunity to share experiences with other quilters in an atmosphere of fellowship, as well as to enhance the knowledge and skills of its membership.

surfside quilting dresses

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Claudia Redfern

One of the many quilts in Redfern’s collection

“I participate by sewing the binding on quilts,” Redfern said. “I like doing hand work when watching TV in the evenings. I usually sew three to four bindings on quilts by hand each month as do several other ladies who live in Laguna Beach and belong to Surfside Quilters.”

Redfern was featured as “Quilter of the Month” in the April Surfside Quilters Guild Newsletter.” The article describes her quilting journey. “Redfern’s path to quilting began 42 years ago when she took an adult education class through Saddleback College. Her teacher, Sandy Leach, transitioned from her quilting mentor to become a good friend. Redfern took classes with friends and if their spouses weren’t available to watch the kids, they’d drop them off at a sitter before class and pick them up on the way home, a creative scheduling solution. Redfern’s commitment to quilting evolved and she became a charter member of the Orange County Quilters Guild. There she chaired various positions before becoming president. She was raised in the Canal Zone (Panama) and feels that her early years in the tropics influence her bright color choices. She loves the colorful style of Kaffe prints along with the modern esthetic of fabrics sold by Sewing Party.” 

The local quilting guilds have some fundraisers coming up in 2022.

The OC Quilting Guild will host “Quilt in the Garden,” on May 7 at Kiwanis Land Park in Garden Grove.

From August 4-6, the International Quilt Festival will be held in Long Beach. 

For more information about Surfside Quilters Guild, go to www.surfsidequiltersguild.org.

For more information about Orange County Quilters Guild, go to www.orangecountyquiltersguild.com.

 

