 Volume 14, Issue 29  |  April 12, 2022

LBCAC presents The Velours FP 041222

LBCAC presents The Velours: A Super Natural Celebration (In Song)

On Thursday, April 21 from 7-9:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.), Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) presents The Velours: A Super Natural Celebration (In Song).

The Velours are a Vegas-style husband and wife lounge act inspired by Steve and Eydie, Sonny and Cher, and Lucy and Desi. With the help of “ace pianist,” Peter Smith, Brian and Kelly Velour craft a delightful evening of musical improv.

LBCAC presents Velours

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

The Velours take the stage April 21

To purchase tickets, which are $30 and $50 for VIP, click here

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

The LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

