NewLeftHeader

few clouds

56.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 29  |  April 12, 2022

Laguna Beach Business Club to feature Sean Cook 041222

Laguna Beach Business Club to feature Sean Cook, founder of Ciao Languages

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced their Thursday, April 21 meeting will feature speaker, Sean Cook, founder of Ciao Languages. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. Cook will talk about how life in Italy inspired his online language school.

Laguna Beach Business Club Cook

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBBC

Sean Cook

After graduating with a degree in philosophy from UC Santa Cruz, Cook decided he would live in Florence, Italy for “a year or so.” He figured he’d teach a bit of English, ride a scooter around the city like in a Fellini movie and learn to speak some Italian. While there he worked as an English teacher, Italian translator and then as the owner/manager of an English school in a medium-sized city on Italy’s second biggest island, Sardinia.

Never having really intended to move to Italy permanently, and having noticed that 26 years had elapsed since his arrival there in 1994, he decided it might be time to move back to the U.S., which he did in July 2021 with his wife and two teenagers in tow.

He has recently founded the online language school, Ciao Languages, where it is theoretically possible to study any language you care to learn. He works from his office/home on Holly Street, right next to his mom and stepdad’s house (Pam and Al Oligino), just like a nice Italian family.

The LBBC meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, either visit our website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.