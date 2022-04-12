NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 29  |  April 12, 2022

Call for Mominations!

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 8 and Stu News wants to know: Why is your Mom (or wife, sister, daughter)…the BEST Mom on the planet?

Let us know the wonderfulness of this amazing woman in your life and she could win a Spa Day, Chocolates, Flowers and a $100 dining card from Spa Gregorie’s, John Stanaland and OLEA/Sapphire restaurant.

Enter now by clicking on the link and filling out the entry form: https://bit.ly/mominations.

The WINNER will be announced and published on Friday, May 6 in Stu News. All entries will be viewable online too, so let the world know how special your Mom is.

Entries are due Sunday, May 1 by 12 a.m.

 

