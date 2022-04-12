NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 29  |  April 12, 2022

Fair Game 041222

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Happy Easter…I get the crucifixion, but how did the bunny rabbit come about?

TOM MARCHWe’re smack dab in the middle of Holy Week, or as kids today call it, Spring Break. God bless them. Oops, sorry. It’s probably wrong for me to say “God bless” for Spring Break over Holy Week. 

So, crucify me! Yikes.

Okay. That runs the complete repertoire of my Easter jokes.

Getting back to my original intention, I wanted to talk about the official side of things for Holy Week. It began this past weekend with Palm Sunday. That’s the day that commemorates Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

And, of course, Palm Sunday is followed by Holy Monday and Holy Tuesday. These are two days of high religious significance, with Holy Monday designating the anointing of Jesus at Bethany and Holy Tuesday signifying Christ’s prediction of his coming death.

Why stop there? Next up is Holy Wednesday, otherwise known as Spy Wednesday. It remembers the day that Judas made his decision to betray Jesus.

Of course, you’ve heard of Maundy Thursday? The significance here is that Maundy Thursday commemorates the washing of Jesus’ feet and the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his Apostles.

Good Friday, also known as Great and Holy Friday and Black Friday, begins the weekend and signifies the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

Holy Saturday, with the body of Jesus Christ lying in the tomb, commemorates his death with the “Harrowing of Hell.” 

That finally takes us to Sunday, or Easter Sunday, also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday. This is a Christian celebration of the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans.

Quite a week, wouldn’t you say?

And still, even after finding out and resolving all of this in my little brain, I’m still left with the question, “Where did we get the rabbit, or bunny, as we refer to him at Easter? 

Do you know?

Of course, there are several references to a rabbit in the Bible, one coming in Proverbs 30:26 and the other in Leviticus 11:5. Neither is necessarily kind to our long-eared friends, with the second refence in Leviticus saying that “because it chews cud but does not part the hoof, is unclean to you.”

Chews cud? Hooves? Are we sure they’re not talking about a cow here?

Can you imagine if somewhere along the line we got it all wrong and instead of the Easter Bunny, we should be celebrating the Easter Cow? That would’ve changed everything. 

Think milk and cheese on Easter morning rather than chocolate Easter eggs. But wait, rabbits, or bunnies, now that I think about it, what do they even have to do with eggs?

Boy, this stuff is confusing. Someone help me, please!

Here goes.

Readings tell us the character of the Easter Bunny made its way to America in the 1700s. German Lutherans immigrating to Pennsylvania brought with them a tradition of an “egg-laying hare named Osterhase” from the old country.

Some say the exact origin of the Easter Bunny stems from a pagan tradition called the “Festival of Eostre.” That’s when they celebrated the “goddess of fertility, whose symbol was, you guessed it, a bunny.”

Anyway, all this German tradition morphed into a decoration of eggs from their stories of an egg-laying hare. The eggs represented rebirth, as in new life and sort of connects with the resurrection. 

Consuming Easter candy was added later as a way to recognize well-behaved children. Then, these same Germans began opening up Hallmark stores and flower stands, added in cards and other gifts and voila, we had a full-blown holiday.

Okay, scratch this last part. Germans weren’t connected to the flower stands or Hallmark stores.

But the rest of it is pretty much spot-on accepted origin.

So, when the kids want you to tell them about the Easter Bunny this year, now you’ll know. Oh, and I’d keep the Easter Cow between us.

Happy Easter! Whether it’s celebrating Jesus’ resurrection, or a good ole’ fashioned egg hunt and Easter basket filled with sweets on Sunday morning…enjoy your traditions.

• • •

Looking for something fun, perhaps a little different this Easter Sunday morning? Maybe try the Easter Sunrise Service at Main Beach. The 6 a.m. service will resume, following a two-year break due to COVID restrictions.

“We are thrilled to be back at the beach as we celebrate Christ’s resurrection with joyful singing, a word of hope, the flowering of the cross, and Holy Communion,” said Pastor Lynn Francis

Fair Game SNL beach service 4.12

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBUMC

LBUMC welcomes Easter at Main Beach

She suggests that attendees bring a beach chair, warm clothing and flowers for the cross, which will be decorated during the service.

Too early? Then try this out, a 10 a.m. music-filled worship service will be held back at the church, located at 21632 Wesley Drive. 

According to Pastor Lynn, “We will give glory to God with instruments and songs, prayers and praise, the proclamation of Christ’s victory over death and hope for us all.”

For additional information, contact the church at 949.499.3088 or go to www.lbumc.org. Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is a Reconciling Congregation.

This is but one example of services in town this weekend. Check with your neighborhood church to find out about their Good Friday and Easter services.

• • •

Laguna Live!’s Jazz Wednesdays continues next Wednesday, April 20 at [seven degrees] from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy Black Market Reverie and their swinging speakeasy jazz. 

Black Market Reverie features Lyman Medeiros on bass and vocals; Renee Myara with ukulele and vocals; Chris Wabich on percussion; Matthew Yeakley playing guitar and Rachel Grace with the violin.

Tickets are $35 in advance; $40 at the door and available at www.lagunalive.org or by calling 949.715.9713. Lite bites are also available but must be purchased in advance by April 14.

 

