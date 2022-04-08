Commissioners approve short-term lodging unit 040822

Commissioners approve short-term lodging unit in residential building on North Coast Highway, consider adding consent calendar

By SARA HALL

In what seemed like an easy decision on the surface, city planning commissioners struggled this week with whether or not to allow a short-term lodging unit in a small, residential building in a commercial-neighborhood zone.

After about an hour of discussion, the Planning Commission voted 4-0 (Chair Steve Goldman was absent) on Wednesday (April 6) to allow one short-term lodging unit within a multi-family building with eight long-term apartments at 1570 N. Coast Highway. A public hearing was requested by a property owner within 300 feet of the proposed STL.

A short-term lodging ordinance was approved by the California Coastal Commission, which historically has encouraged the use in an effort to expand coastal access and the City Council in 2020.

Some changes were made to the regulations in an effort to limit their impact in Laguna Beach, including setting the citywide maximum number of units to 300 and prohibiting STLs in residential districts.

“We’ve set up a system for these to occur, we’ve set a cap on the number (of STLs), and this is an area that is a commercial zone,” Planning Commissioner Steve Kellenberg said during Wednesday’s meeting. “So, on the surface, it would seem like this would be an easy decision, but…what I’m discovering here is we have a building that has a fairly close-knit sense of security and scale…an inward orientation with the circulation patterns, and we have – clearly – an expression from the residents of concern about changing the character of this building from what it has been for some time to really a different character.”

“It’s got me thinking, ‘Are there situations where conversions to an Airbnb may not be appropriate?’” Kellenberg questioned.

STLs might not work for certain buildings that are smaller scale with only a few residents, particularly if they’re part of their own compact residential community, he said. If they aren’t institutional style, high-density, of have any freestanding units, an STL might be too disruptive.

As the city was working through their proposed STL ordinance, Planning Commissioner Ken Sadler agreed they should primarily be located in commercial zones and not regular residential zones. Initially looking at this application and seeing it’s in a commercial-neighborhood zone on Coast Highway, it seemed to be a good fit.

“That’s the zone we want these things in, we want them in the commercial zone, in…the downtown highway corridor part of the city,” he said.

However, after reading the staff report and hearing from building tenants, it’s not quite as straightforward of a project as he first thought.

“I get the sense that it’s not an easy decision for anybody,” Sadler said.

There’s a lot to consider in finding if it’s an appropriate fit and whether or not the conditions are adequate, he added.

“The bigger, overall picture (is that) the city of Laguna Beach – along with many other cities – have been struggling with this short-term lodging issue in general and how to control it (and) how to be reasonable about it,” Sadler said. “There should be a place for it.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach and Google Maps

Street frontage and area of work for the proposed STL at 1570 North Coast Highway

Ultimately, commissioners added several conditions, including moving the designated STL parking space to a separated area on the west side of the building and adding a fence or wall separating the STL unit (located in the corner of the building’s first floor) from the other residential units. Combined, these two conditions will limit access to the STL unit from the side of the building, not the front. They will also prohibit STL guests from accessing the building’s courtyard, which was also identified as another condition of approval.

Commissioners will review the permit, along with usage data and complaints, in six months. They directed the applicant to track the number of stays which will help them determine if the STL usage is acceptable or too intense for the building. Staff may also be able to track the number of advertised stays through a program specifically used for STL host compliance that reviews all websites like Airbnb.

Commissioners also added a condition to specify that the STL unit is non-smoking (the rest of the building is already designated non-smoking).

Several building residents spoke during public comment, sharing their concerns for security, noise, parking and general disruption.

It’s a small and fairly tight-knit community that will be transformed, several agreed. The way the long-term residents live (work hours, courtyard use, etc.) will inevitably be different than how a visitor uses a guest unit, noted one speaker.

Some adjacent neighbors also wrote letters opposing the STL conversion, as well as one building tenant who spoke with city staff but did not want to go on record.

In her presentation, Linda Matias, who works as a property manager and whose family owns the building, addressed the concerns.

Matias’ family owns the building and they’ve worked in the residential real estate industry for many years, she said. They wanted to expand more into STL offerings and this worked out well after a tenant moved out.

“It’s not something financially based, where we’re trying to pump guests in and out as fast as we can,” Matias said, adding that her family visited Laguna Beach often while she was growing up and they’d also like to use the unit.

Matias responded to the concerns about security, noting the newly installed cameras and a gate lock that would use a temporary code for guests (which automatically expires at the end of their stay) and permanent codes for the long-term tenants.

Regarding noise, Matias argued that it’s difficult to hear anything from inside the unit due to the highway traffic. She shared a video of someone running a circular saw inside, which could not be heard from outside. The STL would be marketed on Airbnb, she added, which has a global ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings.

They will also review the guests, Matias said. If a guest has a sub-par rating on Airbnb or another host reported bad behavior, they won’t rent the STL to that person, she confirmed.

Next door to the building are retail shops, she noted. The nearest residential neighbor is approximately 73 feet away, across two driveways.

Matias noted that a single parking space should be sufficient, as most guests who would stay at the small one bedroom/one bathroom unit – likely a solo traveler or a couple – would either have only one vehicle or use rideshare services.

Commissioner Susan Whitin said her biggest concern was the disruption factor to the current tenants in the tightly packed residential building.

In the proposed parking space, a guest might have a difficult time just getting out of their vehicle with their luggage, she pointed out.

“That is a very tight parking spot,” Whitin noted.

The guests might also disrupt the residents by dragging a suitcase down the stairs and then walking in front of the other apartments. It would impact nearly every unit in the building, she added.

She suggested using the space on the west side of the building, directly adjacent to the proposed STL unit. With that location as the designated STL space, it’s completely corralled, Whitin said. With the addition of a fence or wall separating the STL unit (located on the corner of the building) away from the other units, there would be no need for a gate code or disruption of any of the tenants, she noted.

Matias said they didn’t consider that parking space for the STL because a current tenant uses it.

Whitin also raised concerns that the interval of guests would be too frequent with the two-night minimum.

“That kind of turnover is quite disruptive,” Whitin said.

It’s a bit different having a variety of visitors walk by the apartments and not a longtime neighbor, Sadler noted.

Commissioners also expressed concern about the STL guests accessing the courtyard. Matias said they were open to keeping that area off-limits. Most guests will be spending their time at the beach and local shops anyway, she added.

Several residents likely signed leases before this idea was proposed, Dubin said, if they had known they might have looked elsewhere.

While they might want to try and require a limitation on the number of monthly guests, enforcing that could prove to be difficult, several commissioners and staff agreed.

“Too many conditions…we get into an enforcement quagmire that isn’t easy to resolve,” Dubin said.

There was also some concern that Matias didn’t thoroughly read the conditions of approval, despite being attached to the staff report. Although the applicant complied with the city’s general STL requirements, missing the commission’s specific conditions of approval was an oversight.

In general, they’re not trying to chastise an applicant by not carefully reading through the conditions of approval, Sadler said, but they have a hard enough time getting compliance on conditions with people who have thoroughly read them and know what they have to do. It becomes an enforcement issue and that’s what they don’t want, he added.

Commissioners confirmed that residents will have an opportunity to speak at the six-month hearing if there are any issues. If there are repeated violations, the permit is subject to revocation, staff confirmed.

In contrast, earlier in the meeting commissioners unanimously approved an item that was so straight-forward, they questioned why the Planning Commission doesn’t have a consent calendar.

Commissioners approved a tentative tract map and a Coastal Development Permit to subdivide a previously approved mixed-use project currently under construction into five condominium units (three commercial units and two residential units) at 1369 N. Coast Highway.

The only reason why the commission was reviewing the item was because the previously approved map expired prior to submittal and approval of a final tract map.

It was essentially administrative approval of a project that hasn’t changed since 2008, Whitin pointed out.

There was a change in ownership of the property which caused some delay and confusion over the missed deadline.

Previously, the Planning Commission had a consent calendar, but currently only City Council and the Design Review Board include them on their agendas. If the PC had a consent calendar, commissioners could still pull an item for discussion, Whitin noted.

At the end of the meeting, Senior Planner Anthony Viera said he reached out to the city attorney for possible options regarding adding a consent calendar to the Planning Commission agenda.

Overall, commissioners were supportive of the mixed-use project.

“To me, this represents the future of development in Laguna Beach, what little there’s going to be,” said Commissioner Steve Kellenberg. “It’s a small, small lot, it’s a complicated project, it’s mixed use. It’s all the things that we dream about in terms of adding more housing and adding more interesting buildings and architecture.”

Kellenberg suggested staff work with the developer and/or architect after the project is completed about what did and didn’t work well. They can learn from it and help facilitate similar projects in the future, he said.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.