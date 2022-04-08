NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 28  |  April 8, 2022

Make Earth Cool Again Film Festival 040822

Make Earth Cool Again Film Festival: Free weekly films continue in April at LBCAC focusing on climate change

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) continues free films throughout April during the Make Earth Cool Again Film Festival. Each film offers a viewpoint vital to understanding climate change and the actions that can be taken to save the planet. The screenings are free of charge, but donations are gladly accepted.

Wednesday, April 13 The Age of Consequences

This Emmy® nominated film has been called a cross between The Hurt Locker and An Inconvenient Truth. It investigates how climate change impacts migration, conflict and resource scarcity through the lens of U.S. national security. It stars a who’s who of experts in defense and security, Pentagon officials, Navy commanders and Army generals. All warn that climate change is “a catalyst for conflict” and a “heat multiplier” as it exacerbates instability in the world’s most dangerous areas. View the trailer

Wednesday, April 20 Before the Flood

Presented by National Geographic, this film features Leonardo DiCaprio on a journey as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, traveling to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand. He goes on expeditions with scientists uncovering the reality of climate change and meets with political leaders fighting against inaction. He also discovers a calculated disinformation campaign orchestrated by powerful special interests working to confuse the public about the urgency of the growing climate crisis. With unprecedented access to thought leaders worldwide, including Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Pope Francis, DiCaprio searches for hope in a rising tide of catastrophic news. View the trailer

Wednesday, April 27 This Changes Everything 

Forget everything you think you know about global warming. The really inconvenient truth is that it’s not about carbon but capitalism. This film presents the bold premise that we can seize this existential crisis to transform our failed economic system and build something radically better. Seven powerful portraits of communities on the front lines are presented, from Montana’s Powder River Basin to the Alberta Tar Sands, from the coast of South India to Beijing and beyond. Inspired by the book by award-winning journalist and syndicated columnist Naomi Klein. View the trailer

Friday, April 29 I Am Greta (Bonus screening)

August 2018: Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, starts a school strike for the climate. Her question for adults: If you don’t care about her future on earth, why should she care about her future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. This 2020 documentary follows the activist on her international crusade to get people to listen to scientists about the world’s environmental issues. View the trailer

According to Rick Conkey, director and founder of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, “We curated the Make Earth Cool Again Film Festival to give filmmakers a local venue to tell important stories and inspire communities to take action. After each film, we’ll have dynamic discussions led by experts for guests to ask questions, learn more and bounce around ideas.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and films begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended at www.lbculturalartscenter.org. Donations are accepted. Each film will include a post-screening discussion.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center’s mission is to harness the power of the arts for the benefit of the community. The center is just off Coast Highway at 235 Forest Avenue, upstairs above the Promenade in Laguna Beach, the heart of Southern California’s premier art colony. www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

