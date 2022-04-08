NewLeftHeader

 April 8, 2022

LCAD students to exhibit artworks at select Laguna galleries

One of the nation’s top colleges of art and design, Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) announced that seven students from the BFA in Fine Arts major will exhibit their artworks in select Laguna Beach art galleries as part of LCAD’s Professional Gallery/Student Mentoring Program, an annual collaboration between LCAD and participating Laguna Beach First Thursdays Art Walk member galleries.

The program gives students an opportunity to learn the art of the business from participating FTAW galleries. The fine arts students are paired with representatives from the galleries who will guide them through the fundamentals of exhibiting their work in the professional area and educate them about the business side of operating a gallery. With the exception of juried student exhibitions through LCAD’s satellite galleries, LCAD campus and the LCAD Gallery, many students have never exhibited their work professionally. Proceeds from the sale of student art will not only go to student artists but a portion is designated for scholarships.

LCAD students Jodoin art

Photos and map courtesy of LCAD

Student artist Amber Jodoin’s “Seascape” is exhibiting at LPAPA Gallery

“There is neither another mentor program nor art walk like this in the nation,” Program Chair and LCAD Director of Career Services Robin Fuld said. “Laguna Beach is unique among California’s art communities in that its First Thursdays Art Walk brings together world-class galleries with one of the nation’s top art and design schools to enhance student education, giving them a competitive edge in the professional art world.” 

Many LCAD Fine Arts alumni who have participated in the program have continued their careers with the mentoring galleries as exhibitors, assistants, installers, consultants and managers.

LCAD students Tija art

Student artist Hannah Tija’s “Effervescence” is on display at Dawson Cole Fine Art

Hope Railey, the Chair of Fine Arts at LCAD said “The Professional Mentoring Program offers students the ability to further develop their professional practices within the Laguna Beach arts community and to learn from individual gallerists the inner workings of the business of art. Students pursuing a BFA in Fine Arts at Laguna College of Art + Design are given this unique opportunity to put the skills learned in our Professional Practices course into action before embarking on a career in the arts.”

Fuld added, “We are deeply grateful to the gallerists for guiding the next generation of artists and opening their spaces to exhibit their work.”

The 2022 participating mentoring galleries and students’ artwork:

–Saltfineart (1043 N. Coast Highway) and student artist, Scott Bender (online and by appointment only)

–Studio 7 Gallery (384-B N. Coast Highway) and student artist, Kyle Linebaugh (online)

–LPAPA Gallery (The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association - 414 N. Coast Highway) and student artist, Amber Jodoin 

–Whitney Gallery (305 Forest Ave.) and student artist, Eliza Cohen 

–Dawson Cole Fine Art (326 Glenneyre) and student artist, Hannah Tija

–88 Fine Art and student artist, Xandra Squire 

–Artist Eye Gallery and student artist, Marcia Baptista

LCAD students galleries and map

2022 participating mentoring galleries and their locations

The 2022 LCAD Professional Mentoring Program exhibition took place on First Thursdays Art Walk on April 7. The public is invited and encouraged to tour participating galleries to view student artworks through this weekend. 

For more information on the participating member galleries and students, visit www.facebook.com/LCADProfessionalMentorProgram, www.lcad.edu, or www.firstthursdaysartwalk.org.

 

